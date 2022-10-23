The new Albanese federal government will announce its first budget on Tuesday, and councils in and around Ballarat are hoping their infrastructure priorities will be met.
The new federal infrastructure and regional development minister is Ballarat MP Catherine King, who has promised to reform the regional grants process to improve transparency.
Even though there's a state election coming up, and both major parties have announced big money for projects, the City of Ballarat is still pushing for more funding.
Only three of the six Ballarat: Now and Into the Future projects, a collaboration between council, universities, hospitals, and other city leaders and institutions, have received funding or election promises so far - Commonwealth Games funding for the major events precinct, and a promise to build the Link Road if the opposition wins November's state election, as well as upgrades to Sovereign Hill.
That means city leaders are still after a new dedicated community mental health facility, a new recycling precinct, and upgrades to Federation University's CBD campus.
For the City of Ballarat, there are also other community infrastructure priorities, some of which have moved or changed since the previous federal budget and election.
Mayor Daniel Moloney has previously pointed out the need for a new, bigger library and community hub in Wendouree, but he's hopeful there may be funding for other projects like the Continuous Voices memorial for sexual assault survivors in Victoria Park, or a refresh of the green space in front of the Ballarat Law Courts.
However, he's mindful that council has other projects to finish first, including the airport's runway extension, accessibility works at Her Majesty's Theatre, and lights around Lake Wendouree, and especially the Bridge Street reopening, before the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"The thing is, there's a temptation to keep adding to the list, but the strength of the advocacy priorities document is that it hasn't changed much in the last two years," he said.
"We're also trying to get past thought-bubble projects, it's being clear they're still concepts and need a business case - sometimes it's just funding a business case, but we're spending a lot of our time, most of this term of council, has been spent catching up a lot of legacy projects from past councils."
Cr Moloney, who is also currently chair of Regional Capitals Australia, is also hopeful that the change in federal government will mean better outcomes for regional communities, after several grants scandals.
"Regardless of whether you're in a safe Nationals or Labor seat, the consistent feedback is that we want a fairer approach where if we make a good case with our population needs, we have a good chance of success - it seems logical but it hasn't always been the case," he said.
"There are some populations with higher needs than others - Alice Springs, for example, serves hundreds of kilometres around them with significant social and housing problems that dwarf Ballarat's issues.
"Our argument would be that local communities know their area best, and at least in Victoria, every council is required to develop a four year council plan in consultation with the community, so we need to make sure there are elements of recurring funding based on population, needs, and reflecting the plans developed locally."
Ms King said she would spend the first part of her term as infrastructure minister "cleaning up" the grants process.
"We will have a regional grants program going forward, I'm also interested in having a precincts model, providing the opportunity for small towns to large regional centres to actually be able to say, 'this is a real gamechanger for us if we did these things, it'll set us up for the economic development of the future'," she said.
"There'll be programs for the opportunities for that, but I need to make sure they're transparent, that they're fair, and make sure there's an independent assessment process, and (we're) for the decisions we're making.
"We've got an independent corruption commission coming in as well, all those things make for better accountability for all decision making for all people in the country."
The federal budget will be handed down on October 25.
