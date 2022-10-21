ACCESS TO health care remains a major issue for the most vulnerable community members, Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy says. This included people choosing cheaper, less healthy foods and delaying health care due to rising costs in living, exacerbated in the pandemic.
Health is the most important issue to regional Victorians leading into next month's state election, as highlighted by 95 per cent of respondents in an ACM survey.
More than four in five regional Victorians feel their public hospital does not get enough funding to deliver the right level of care to adequately cope with growth in the community.
This is on trend in Ballarat where the state government's $541.6 million redevelopment at Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital with the first visible signs of progress in April in the demolition of buildings along Drummond Street.
Demand for hospital services had grown twice as fast as expected, a Grampians Health business review revealed in July. This was taking into account the redevelopment works, which feature a sorely needed new and expanded emergency department.
Mr Duffy said Ballarat had a good suite of services in medical primary care and mental health - for those who were prepared to pay. He called for gerater investment in primary care to prevent people from becoming so unwell they needed hospital treatment.
"We are seeing demand for bulk billing services increase and seeing greater rates of presentation across the board, particularly in mental health. If people are not accessing GPs or other health professionals then chronic conditions get worse, they relapse and potentially require more intense treatment in hospital," Mr Duffy said.
"We are also seeing conditions such as mental health and drug and alcohol issues, and people with chronic conditions, either delay treatment or not access treatment. The outcome of that is people in lower socioeconomic cohorts will have poorer health outcomes."
Delayed treatment has also contributed to increased pressure and longer waiting times at the emergency department. Wait times for non-urgent patients in the Base Hospital emergency department have been among the longest in the state this year.
This follows a string of code yellow calls, drawing on hospital staffing and resources in a bid to help meet demand, particularly during Omicron waves and widespread staff illness.
Prominent Ballarat LGBTIQA+ advocate KL Joy shared their battle with The Courier this year on crippling elective surgery wait times that left them bed-ridden with hip and knee pain. Their 80-year-old mother and teenage son were left to be KL Joy's primary carer.
KL Joy pooled family savings to see a private orthopaedic surgeon but knows most people were not as fortunate.
About 88 per cent of regional Victorians say health professionals need greater incentives in recruitment and to stay in their communities, the ACM survey found. This proportion was slightly less in Ballarat while in the Wimmera, where people greatly rely on regional centres like Ballarat and Geelong for specialists, almost 93 per cent of respondents called for greater support.
Mr Duffy said there was not the state government investment in primary care and Commonwealth investment was a stagnant Medicare levy.
He welcomed massive state government investment in mental health that will make a difference in the future, but said services were currently stretched to capacity and needed immediate support.
"Investment into mental health is welcome but it doesn't immediately translate to outcomes ... that will take some time," Mr Duffy said. "The state government reforms in mental health are so large the risk is if you roll it out too quickly you will have a burnt out workforce."
The potential burnout from the pace of change comes on top of the burnout many health workers have experienced throughout COVID and the need to train more healthcare workers to meet rapidly growing demand in the future.
"We need to really bolster training, bolster student placements and bolster graduates," Mr Duffy said. "We need to think about it for GPs, specialists, nurses, social workers, psychologists, for health care workers across the board."
