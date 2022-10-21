The resident's priorities for the state election are appearing as both major parties start to make election commitments and minor and independent candidates make their policies clear.
But for Ballarat residents three main issues have emerged from The Courier's election survey, integrity in government, health and roads.
The Courier asked respondents to rank a number of topics as very important, important, somewhat important and not important.
Integrity in Government claimed the top spot among residents with, 73.2 per cent raking the issue as very important.
This differs from the state government results where health claimed the top spot by 1.3 per cent.
In a close second place was health where 71.3 per cent of respondents ranked the issues as very important.
When asked if our public hospitals receive enough funding 85.9 per cent said no, while 85.4 per cent said there should be more incentives to recruit and keep health professionals in the community.
It is not too surprising as we recover from a COVID-19 pandemic, come out of lockdown and work to keep staff in health care services across our growing city.
Of the Ballarat respondents 67 per cent of residents said roads were very important which places the issue in third position.
When The Courier spoke to residents in Bridge Mall a number of weeks ago, before major flooding events across the state, roads were the top of their list.
Some residents had driven to the mall from Smythesdale or Beaufort and complained the highways were not in good condition.
Roads is a shared responsibility between state and local governments.
Despite the ownership distinction, leaders from the regional shires around Ballarat say without state government support, keeping up with road damage would be an almost impossible task.
When asked if the roads were in good condition 89.2 per cent of Ballarat respondents said no.
Major events like the commonwealth games and the need for more financial services for businesses affected by COVID-19 lockdowns were two of the issues that divided the community.
When it comes to events, 57.2 per cent said there should be more major events to attract investment and people. While 48.1 per cent said there should be more financial help for COVID-19.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
