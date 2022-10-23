The Courier

Freemasons Buningyong United Lodge donate Crewswick Woolen Mill blankets

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
October 23 2022 - 1:00am
Uniting Care engagement senior manager Warrick Davison with Ray Hodder, Ken Jenkin and Ron Fleming from Buninyong United Lodge. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The partnership between the Freemasons and Uniting Care has lasted for decades and has taken different forms but for the past 12 years they have been donating blankets.

