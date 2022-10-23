The partnership between the Freemasons and Uniting Care has lasted for decades and has taken different forms but for the past 12 years they have been donating blankets.
This year the statewide Freemasons Foundation donated $1600 which enabled Uniting Care to buy a total of 37 woollen blankets from Creswick Woollen Mills.
The Buninyong United Lodge, one of the local freemason branches, donated an additional $400 which supplied seven doonas and covers.
Uniting Care senior manager for community engagement and support Warrick Davison said the partnership was very valuable.
"It is a great opportunity to help people re-establish, especially sometimes we have people come in with nothing but the clothes on their back," Mr Davison said.
Mr Davison said he was thankful for the ongoing support the foundation had given.
"It has been a really long time and we really value that partnership."
Buninyong Lodge's secretary Ron Fleming said looking after the community was a key part of freemasonry. He said each year the lodge was able to donate more and more money and blankets.
Creswick Woollen Mills also donated an additional 22 blankets.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
