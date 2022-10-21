The Courier

All Ballarat Cricket Association grades abandoned due to wet weather

Updated October 21 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 10:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All BCA grades abandoned due to wet weather

The wet weather has won again, forcing the Ballarat Cricket Association Pennant Committee to make the call to abandon all grades this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.