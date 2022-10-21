All BCA grades abandoned due to wet weather

The wet weather has won again, forcing the Ballarat Cricket Association Pennant Committee to make the call to abandon all grades this weekend.
The Ballarat region was hit by a deluge of rain late on Friday night with over 25mm of rainfall recorded from 7pm, leaving grounds unsafe for play.
It is the second time this season a round has been abandoned due to inclement weather.
Hope now turns to a return to play next weekend where firsts sides are set to contest two-day matches for the first time in three seasons.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.