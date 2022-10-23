A RELAUNCHED doctors clinic in Smythesdale will bring "great relief" to residents in the town and surrounding district after months of being forced on the road for medical appointments.
The Well is on track for a gradual opening from mid-next month after an official declaration from Golden Plains mayor Gavin Gamble, in partnership with Buninyong MP Michaela Settle and Berrybank Wind Farm operators.
More than 860 people signed a petition demanding a vital need for a community general practice after Ballarat Community Health closed the service in June, largely due to a struggle to attract doctors.
Smythesdale Progress Association president Graham Turnbull said the alternative of visiting a GP in Delacombe Town Centre or Lucas was not an easy option for many, particularly those who relied on a limited public transport system.
He said it was even harder for those who lived nearby, but just over the border, in the Pyrenees Shire.
Golden Plains Shire secured a $50,000 state government grant, a sum matched by Global Power Generation Australia, to fit out The Well's medical rooms with equipment and furnishings.
The Well will re-open with two medical practitioners, support staff and a podiatrist with the promise of gradual expansion in allied health. There is also a pharmacy in the facility.
"This is a great relief," Mr Turnbull said. "When the plans for the clinic originally came up we were publicans at the time and I said it was critical for the elderly. Now there are also a lot of young families moving to the area. This is an expanding district."
Golden Plains mayor Gavin Gamble said this was a good result.
"The closing of the Smythesdale Medical Clinic earlier this year was disappointing for residents in the north of our shire, and it is exciting to now be able to confirm that medical services will return to The Well," Cr Gamble said.
"Council has been working hard behind the scenes to find a new GP to service residents in the north of the Shire and we're pleased to welcome our new practitioners."
