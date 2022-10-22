BHBR Bowls results Divisions 2-9 | Saturday October 22

City Oval 85 (14) def Midlands 76 (4)
Heath Fumberger, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 25 def Eric Kosloff, Matthew Kosloff, Neil Peoples, Rodney Lock 13; Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 19 def by Mark Templeton, Patricia Speechley, David Speechley, Paul Kennedy 20; Peter Cameron, Mark Firman, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts 23 def Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle, Lynette Lock, Gregory Plier 16; Tony Spurgo, Keneth Magrath, Mitchell Walton, Gavin Mann 18 def by Brian Croft, Darren Brown, Barry Wilson, Jacob Croft 27
Smeaton 85 (18) def Central Wendouree 64 (0)
Robert McCrum, Russell Leishman, Joel McNaught, Jim Taylor 25 def Meryl Holloway, Graeme Seymour, Colin Thompson, Tony Gutteridge 14; Peter Kersley, Peter Sewell, Alex McKee, Geoffrey Pickering 20 def Tony Milardovic, Basil Tuddenham, Ian Batters, Ian Long 19; Robert Briggs, Robert Mizzeni, Helen Mizzeni, Gregory May 22 def John Stevens, Margaret O'Meara, Barry Adams, Bill Durand 14; John Gervasoni, Craig McKee, Geoffrey Toose, Graeme Perry 18 def Jordan Kaufmann, Margaret Wilkins, Heather Hopkinson, Leonard Vincent 17
Ballarat North 81 (16) def Clunes 65 (2)
Damian Payne, Garry Bowden, George Atkins, Scott Plater 20 def Alan Baird, Debbie Annear, Mark Vorbach, Bradley Keen 11; Michael Clark, Matthew Smith, Daniel Nestor, Glenn Mattei 22 def Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker, Troy Thomson, Geoff Annear 17; Martin Stewart, Roger Parker, Gregory Williams, Andrew Dalgleish 15 def by Jeff Gale, John Dellavedova, Vincent Hunt, Andrew Ingram 17; Peter Hawkins, Dave Anderton, Alexander Parker, John Quick 24 def Narelle Vorbach, Eileen Spong, Paul Lythgo, David Templeton 20
Webbcona 65 (2) def by Ballarat East 99 (16)
Leon Stevens, Shayne Bromilow, Roberts Edwards, Geoff Gullock 13 def by Matty Jarrett, Own Dunne, Ben Wiffen, David Anwyl 23; Brett Collins, Loris Gullock, Rod Barton, Todd Blackburn 23 def Ned Bedggood, Maureen Peach, Timothy Wilson, Peter Wilson 19; James McArthur, Murray Alpen, Benjamin Horwood, Peter Morris 18 def by Nathan Biggin, Mark Boyd, Tony Driscoll, Mark Ryan 25; Donna Blackburn, Simon Cook, Jennifer Shepherd, Tom Clarke 11 def by Joshua Peach, Shannon Anwyl, Shane Britt, James Dean 32
Victoria 91 (17) def Waubra 67 (1)
Donna Leeson, Brett Harrison, Greg Henderson, Helene Stenning v Jim Troy, Justin Coloe, Josh Stepnell, Alex Briody; Dante Prenc, Jill Hopper, Francis McGuigan, John Jackson v Clinton Rogers, Pat Clark, Patrick Cashin, Samuel Cashin; Kevin Haintz, Max Philipson, Michael Cunningham, Barry Davis v Casey Moran, Matthew Cashin, Greg Loader, Laurence Cashin; Nathan Cook, Robert Chapman, Thomas Atkins, Robert Whitcher v Peter Molloy, Matthew Gallagher, Ethan Kennedy, Luke Molloy
Ladder
BALLARAT EAST 50 points, +65, CITY OVAL 48, +41, SMEATON 38, +11, CLUNES 37, +22, Ballarat North 36, +11, Victoria 36, -14, Midlands 35, -8, Waubra 35, -19, Webbcona 25, -35, Central Wendouree 20, -52
Bungaree v BMS
Graeme Jeffrey, Chris Hanrahan, Michael Checkley, Andrew Maher v Brian Hickman, John Rowland, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean; Daniel Haintz, Michael Phyland, Chris Thornton, Tony Trigg v Julie Bedggood, Julia Holton, Kevin Burgess, Dave Lindsay; John Maher, Christian Innella, Chris Ward, Terrence Maher v Geoff Allan, Linda Johannsen, Karen Pearcey, Michael Hampson; Paul Stapleton, John Wade, Michael Frawley, Peter Spratling v Dianne Hampson, Rosemaree Hickman, Michelle Tait, Jeff Ryan
Ballarat 58 (0) def by Invermay 80 (18)
Lionel Calf, John Crawford, Bob Williamson, Stan Barnett 14 def by Mitch Maher, Rod McDonald, Wayne Ward, Mario Lenkic 18; Korrien Lennecke, Gary Blood, Brett Forrest, Steven Thompson 13 def by Trevor Jones, Wayne Drever, John Macdonald, Peter Shillington 15; Libbi Stewart, Rhiannon Williams, Dean Campbell, Paul Slater 14 def by Neale Murnane, Ian Cunningham, Leigh Vincent, David Carlyle 24; Stephanie Forthergill, Darryl Blomeley, Dannie Davies, Paul Ashmore 17 def by Jenny Blower, Stephen Riley, John Moroney, Geoffrey Fraser 23
Creswick 51 (0) def by Sebastopol 97 (18)
Debbie Matthews, Brian Turville, Ross Prictor, John Matusik 16 def by Gary Sheppard, Kevin Lynch, Cory Van Putten, Shayne Bottrell 24; Rebecca Booth, Darren Mitchell, Stephen Hepworth, Beth Huntley 11 def by Darren Meade, Derek Wren, Neil Lloyd-Jones, Gary Green 14; Eileen Franklin, Peter Fontana, Bernie O'Malley, Barry Yates 7 def by Bryan Cassells, Geoff Worsley, Mick McDonnell, Tony Walsh 35; Sigrid Glasspool, Phil Zelley, Alan Annear, Richard Burt 17 def by Bill Candy, Caz Gallop, Ian Hedger, Warren Bedggood 24
Daylesford 100 (18) def Buninyong 44 (0)
Gerald Coffey, Liz Wigmore, Wayne Bull, Rodney Poxon 18 def Helen Slater, Brad Mahoney, Graham Perkins, Doug Worrall 14; Rose Marshall, Lois Hetherington, Kevin Gibson, Barry Watson 20 def Margaret Sultana, John Beames, Terry McDonald, Barbara Voigt 14; Anne Bremmer, Dot Bull, Leon Hedwards, Pat Torpey 24 def Yvonne Clark, Robert Hepburn, Stephen Dargaville, Darrin Casey 11; Maureen Tate, William Hetherington, Stevan Stupavski, Winston Silbereisen 38 def Ethan Simpson, Terrance Jordan, Joan Worth, Kenneth Sargeant 5
City Oval 75 (14) def Beaufort 73 (4)
David Flintoft. Brendan Fraser, Peter Oxlade, Ronald Coxall 15 def by Jennifer Trengove, Frank Gilders, Wilma Wereszczuk, Stefan Wereszczuk 24; Kenneth Nunn, Bob Jenkins, Garry Powell, Allan Mann 22 def Simon Franc, Ronald Tiley, Rohan Quinton, Stephen Topp 17; John Hoffman, Sandy Grano, David Murphy, Robert Vance 15 def by Michael Anstis, Carmel Milenkovic, Victor Dunn, Debbie Stanaway 17; Peter Orr, Bryan Coutts, Janine Roberts, John Peddlesden 23 def Aaron Cuthbertson, Les Pongho, Brian Hayes, Keith Topp 15
Ladder
TBA
Smeaton 63 (2) def by Ballan 86 (16)
David Davidson, Bob Seamons, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Geoffrey May 10 def by Mick Conroy, Greg Heverin, Scott McConnell, David O'Hanlon 27; Suzanne Lafranchi, Kevin Clohesy, Ross Dimond, Rhonda Armstrong 19 def Justin Cameron, David Myers, Peter O'Connell, Anne Draffen 14; John McColl, Beth Davidson, Ian Pickering, Bill Janetski 17 def by Grant Stirling, Jarrod McGuire, John Mullane, Marcus Darley 24; Geoffrey Jenkin, Denis Sandford, Noel Bomphrey, Ronald Leishman 17 def by Garry Webb, Luke Mullane, Rick Sloan, Paul Braybrook 21
Midlands 82 (17) def Linton 64 (1)
Ron Hutchinson, Dale Salmi, Barry Phelan, Edward Harwood 21 def Desmond Symes, Geoffrey Wilson, Alan Patton, Rod Lindsay 15; John Giblett, Ray Slee, Christine Hawken, Bill Hawken 21 drew Terry Breen, Kevin Offer, Karen Hall, Doug Hucker 21; Michael North, Wally Slocombe, Graeme Barnett, Daryl Sparkman 22 def Malcolm Worthy, Ray McDonald, Graham Turnbull, Philip Sloper 15; Dean Nichols, Philip Robinson, Richie Bissett, David Denham 18 def Lynette White, Darren Quilliam, Gerald Como, Shayne Ellis 13
BMS 84 (16) def Webbcona 69 (2)
Alan Marini, Garry Fitzsimons, Judith Lindsay, Cameron Bryce 18 def Robert Kinna, Anthony Clifford, Pat Collins, John Holdsworth 15; Bethel Ryan, Michael Hughes, Adrian Venville, Harry Johannsen 15 def by Jacinda Wells, Alan Marshall, Tim Van der Ploeg, Scott Edmends 23; Luke Prendergast, Henry Rose, Patrick Kennedy, Lindsay Vanstan 23 def Margaret Alpen, Brendan Birch, Ken Frost, Bob Rodger 15; Andre Alexander, Rodney Otto, Trish Dower, Antonius Kuypers 28 def Helen Williams, Craig Wells, Tony Hendy, Danny Foley 16
Central Wendouree 60 (4) def by Learmonth 74 (14)
Susanne Peters, Danny Hill, Paul Ryan, Robert Dunstan 10 def by Kenneth Stowe, Izo Perovic, Glenn Stowe, William Shillito 27; Lou Ververne, Andrew Bishop, Janet Vincent, William Wilkins v Andrew Edwards, James Greenwood, Leon Davey, Kenneth Johnson; Sandra Middleton, David Simpson, Jack Keating, John Adams v Alistair Powell, Ian Lyttle, Sally Goldsmith, Bob Peskett; Edward Lee, Stewart Flack, Ian Forbes, John Meek v Hanna Morvell, Paul Beechey, Donald Griffin, Liz Bourke
Victoria v Sebastopol
Colin Jones, Janet Norman, Darren Britt, Neil Capuano v Joan Dunn, Jeff Sculley, Keith Andrews, Bill Anderson; Marsden Collinson, Peter Powell, George Pyke, Bradley Barnes 12 def by Robert Jones, Rob Anning, Nick Ravenscroft, Max Medwell 18; Mark Helmich, Peter Elshaug, Paul Norman, Stephen Britt 19 def Steve Cassells, Bill Searle, Neville Thornhill, Col Neve 15; Mal Tudorovic, John Macdonald, Ron Saw, Alan Dennis 19 def Trisha Cole, Stu Neish, Dave Cassells, Joe Hayes 14
Ladder
SEBESTOPOL 52, +54, BALLAN 51, +71, SMEATON 35, +18, LINTON 34, +10, Midlands 34, -30, Learmonth 33, 14m BMS 33, -21, Victoria 32, -4, Central Wendouree 23, -19, Webbcona 23, -29
Victoria 99 (14) def Midlands 67 (4)
Kelvin Jarvis, Daryl Quinlan, John Berriman, Val Wickens 18 def by Alan Duggan, Neil Stevens, Allison Slee, Jom Graham 22; Robert Rhodes, Craig Irving, Lynn Slater, Desmond Williams 23 def Jim Ross, Andrew Peacock, Ron Higgins, John Beatson 17; David Ford, Brian Bellingham, Michael Walsh, Barry Heubner 19 def by Norman Newey, Robert Mason, Sharon Croft, Gerard Nagle 24; Christopher Carmody, Paul Britt, Arthur David, Robert Beatson 39 def Wayne Nichols, Lennie Ray, Barry Trezise, Graeme Smith 4
Buninyong v Daylesford
Jack Forsyth, Frank Sultana, Barry Mebbrey, Chris Kruger v Bruce Bavin, Wendy Goodwin, Peter Wigmore, John Anglin; Fay Tucker, Sub, Barbara Glover, Sandra Chapman v John Gillies, Raymond Irving, Barry Yanner, Dale Field; Rod Woodrow, Julie Pobjoy, John Jones, Stephen Smith v Ron Barron, Margaret Coffey, Ken Marshall, Leslie Healey; Stuart Josephs, William Hitchins, Julie Worrall, John Podolinsky v Kenneth Gillies, Halcyon Bell, Ted Goodwin, James Grant
Sebastopol 93 (18) def Ballarat North 46 (0)
John Ryan, David Parkinson, Marcus Murrell, Peter Shaw 27 def David Head, Jordan Atkinson, Garry Turner, Leslie Ayres 10; David Jones, Sue Cassells, Chris Medwell, Terry Bond 20 def Phil Hoey, Ian Antonio, Tony Spiers, Terry Simpkin 11; Bill Evans, Neville Pushon, Ian McBain, David Pratt 29 def Melissa Smith, Rory Brown, Ken Taylor, Mick Brown 11; Julie Brown, Steve Turner, John Cheswick, John Coperman 17 def Robert Norman, Damien Corke, Lee Carter, Alan Gervasoni 13
Central Wendouree 82 (14) def Webbcona 68 (4)
Rita Strownix, Barry Wells, Peter Woolley, Glenis Keilar 15 def by Shirley Corneille, Dara Twomey, Doug Luscombe, Daryl Muller 21; Carmel Mahony, Alan Valpied, John Earl, James Snibson 29 def Christopher Sherry, Ross McCallum, Ian Edwards, Raymond Creelman 12; Richard Kerr, Brian Kiley, Brendan Burke, Ted Burke 24 def Wally Schreenan, Ian Effrett, Cheryl Luscombe, Mike Hall 14; Sue Gray, Laurie Wadeson, Gordon Cornell, Graeme Keating 14 def by Jennifer Mackay, Jacinta Paul, Wayne Mitchell, Jackie Collins 21
City Oval 78 (14) def Mount Xavier 74 (4)
Patricia Birch, Betty Paton, Terry Grano, Jim Paton 14 def Stephen Blood, Murray Trickey, David Tuddenham, Norman Hughes 21; Richard Bice, Lynette Kelson, Sally McCracken, Adrian Graham 25 def David Alsop, Olivia McKeegan, Gerard Ronan, John Duggan 14; Anne Madeley, Cheryl Magrath, Alan Hawkes, Charles Bolte 20 def by Helen Jones, Ben McDonald, Darren Beattie, Stephen Jones 21; Terry O'Farrell, Jeffrey Clack, Eddie Harman, Ken Birch 19 def Doug Wilson, David Tuddenham, Christine Squire, Brian McKeegan 18
Ladder
TBA
Beaufort 49 (0) def by Bungaree 86 (18)
Graeme Anthony, Stuart Quixley, Geoffrey Carson, Trevor Missen 13 def by David Thornton, Daryl Browning, Michael Spratling, Graeme Diamond-Keith 19; John Konynenburg, Jennie Godfrey, Peter Milenkovic, William Godfrey 9 def by Jo Frawley, Laurie Butler, Jayson Frawley, Dale Tonkin 23; Shirley Broadbent, Janet Carson, Sally Murrell, Tony Carter 12 def by Emily McDonald, Sandra Kennedy, Noel Kennedy Ivan Vogele 22; Maya Buncle, Terry Barker, Donald Carnes, Lester Harris 15 def by Alex McCulloch, Danny Irvin, Jacky Steenhuis, Brian Jones 22
Waubra 75 (14) def City Oval 63 (4)
Tania Carland, Sub, Peter Beckwith, Horrie Stevens 19 def by Dennis Holman, Jason Pring, David O'Sullivan, Janis Vance 21; Terrence Briody, Joel Molloy, Bill Harrison, Paul Molloy 27 def Robert Oonk, Anthony Coxall, Ray Kinna, James Fitzpatrick 9; Stuart Skelton, Peter Moran, Joe Molloy, Bobby Williamson 20 def David Sullivan, Ray Rhodes, Barry Hender, Maxwell Sargent 14; Sub, Marichu Potter, Ken Fraser, Tony Briody 9 def by Mary Oonk, John Tansley, Jamie Winton, David Luke 19
Sebastopol 89 (16) def BMS 63 (2)
Bill Lawrence, Rod Knight, Beryl Flynn, Barry Fraser 23 def by Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Ronald Walker, Anthony Braybrook 25; Paddie Matthews, Ron Worladge, Peter Gilbert, Rosaleen Ryan 22 def Bernadette Hughes, Barry Harris, Peter Squire, Mark Taylor 9; Barry Donovan, Terry Robbie, Barry Levy, Phil Brough 21 def Ivan Annear, Robert James, Mark Walsh, Lawrence Wilson 14; George Dailly, Judie Matthews, Margaret Russell, Peter Fletcher 23 def Richard Paul-Holt, Peter Widgery, Colin Duffy, Neil Ellard 15
Ballarat 71 (2) def by Smeaton 78 (16)
Michael Gallagher, Jill Davies, Michael Calagari, Max Cornish 25 def David Pedretti, Judith Slater, Richard Turley, Robyn Bradshaw 11; Jack Lennecke, Marlene Tatchell, Kaye Cornish, Dave Brownlee 15 def by Michelle McCrum, Maxine Rousch, Barbara Adam, Len Robinson 16; Les McDonald-Johnson, Mark Rowe, Bill Burge, Gwen Burge 10 def by Gordon McKay, Jenny Tranter, Peter Howell, Robin Cawthan 27; Jimmy Robinson, Wayne Penhall, Michael Durward, Peter Titheridge 21 def by Mervyn McKay, Des Dwyer, Shane Slater, Winston Pickering 24
Learmonth 82 (14) def Ballan 75 (4)
Kaye Dean, Sandy Redpath, William Dunn, Stephen Fitzgibbon 15 def by Michael Carey, Janine O'Keefe, Janine Jensen, David Martyn 23; Ilma Bridgewater, Joshua Findlay, Neil Haydon, Graham Findlay 24 def Ruby Armstrong, Maren Jones, Keith Burgin, Brian Dowling 11; Greg Cox, Leanne Morvell, Roy Cassells, Pat Hunter 24 def Alistair Zilveris, Gary Cornell, David McConnell, Neville Smith 11; Ian Pym, David Baird, Ian Martin, Kenneth Johnson 19 def by John Ellery, Luke Hodge, Fia Kunigiskis, Jan Conroy 22
Ladder
SEBASTOPOL 50, +89, BUNGAREE 50, +53, SMEATON 48, +14, WAUBRA 36, +5, BMS 36, -13, Learmonth 34, -6, Beaufort 34, -24, Ballarat 24, -23, City Oval 24, -25, Ballan 24, -70
Ballarat 86 (16) def Mount Xavier 60 (2)
Zoe Watson, Scott Jordan, William Lambert, Alan Rickard 15 def by Nancy Jackson, Debbie Hunter, Irene Ritchie, John Edmiston 23; Keith Davidson, Christine Harvey, Bill Moy, Noel Biggin 26 def Allen Abele, Noelene Kennedy, Teresa Kelly, Craig Rodgers 9; Dennis Radisich, Felicity Jordan, Kerry Knight, Craig Uthenwoldt 23 def Stephen Low, David Venville, Dennis Keating, John Kennedy 15; Collette Jordan, Gordon Lucas, Paul Clayson, John Shannon 22 def Sandra Abele, Adam Matthews, Julie Moran, Elaine Edmiston 13
Clunes 15 (18) def Linton 0 (0)
Match forfeited by Linton
Sebastapol 93 (14) def Invermay 64 (4)
John Vellenoweth, Alan Ward, Gordon Crotty, John Harvey 34 def Leo Romeril, Heather Brennan, Yvonne McDonald, Norman O'Donovan 8; Margaret Cassells, Boyd Browning, Trav Meade, Bill Loader 16 def by Kevin Clark, James Brudenhall, Jason Gigliotti, Ruth Nunn 17; Howard Reynolds, Rita Page, John Kidney, Steve Martin 22 def Norma Day, Francisca Grady, Terry Picone, Robert Jones 13; Robin McGloin, Jenny Meade, Gareth Warfe, John Symons 21 def by John Johnson, Dennis Timmins, Anthony Sevior, Gwen Molloy 26
BMS 77 (14) def Victoria 75 (4)
Graham Boak, Heather Harris, Mark Walker, Anthony Fletcher 26 def Carole Bellingham, Ray Walsh, Amy O'Loughlin, Joshua Chandler 12; Peter Ciaston, Lindsay Clarke, John Waler, Anthony McCabe 12 def by Allan Moorman, Royston Bibey, David Dawson, Peter Muller 20; Dianne Palanca, Sub, Des Severino, Ralph White 13 def by Kristine Slater, Ian Willowhite, John Ferris, Albert Reus 22; Dennis Storer, Mal Vallance, Kevin Williams, Donald Ross 26 def Lindsay Johnston, Barry Ward, Ros Capuano, John Cuthbert 21
Ladder
CLUNES 54, +72, BALLARAT EAST 50, +67, VICTORIA 38, +9, MOUNT XAVIER 34, -6, Sebastopol 32, +29, BMS 32, -55, Invermay 24, -70, Midlands 22, -20, Linton 20, -26
Ballarat North 66 (16) def Bungaree 41 (0)
Bev Quick, Adrian Haywood, Colin Cox, Hamish Adams 22 def Lacey Grayling, Sub, Robert Hale, Fay Toohey 11; Logan Mattei, Maxwell Harrison, Carol Taylor, John Brinkley 24 def James Downey, Peter Britt, Dan Grayling, Frank Hanrahan 12; Darren Hemming, Ken Cox, Allan Webster, Gregory Cox 20 def Lorraine Reed, Sub, John Moran, Chris Jones 18
Webbcona 45 (0) def by City Oval 68 (16)
Harry Sands, Sub, Ian Kelly, Timothy Sands 12 def by Dorothy Sheehan, Lynne Rhodes, Judy Alexander, Helen Kinnersly 25; Ken Mackay, Sub, Ann Gull, Raylene Worsley 15 def by Maureen Lynch, Warren McLean, Joe Arnold, Colin Gibson 21; Katrina Panosh, Sub, Peter Reeves, Shane Cunningham 18 def by Rosie Powell, Anne Poulton, Sandy Orr, Allan Uthenwoldt 22
Buninyong v Sebastopol
Helen Hovey, Narelle Smith, Terence Gillett, Bill Bridges v Alison Harvey, Gabriel Duyzer, Andrew Martin, Hylton Tabb; Marita Beames, Lyn Treweek, Lloyd Pilkington, Robert Crowe v Archie Baker, Kip Baker, Narelle Baker, Elaine Pitts; Bernice Parnell, Thomas Lempriere, Shane Molloy, Thomas Gallagher v Trish Lovell, Di Tobin, Don Clark, John Tuender
Ladder
TBA
Beaufort 39 (14) def Learmonth 30 (0)
Laurence Crick, Vivienne Drew, Megan Morris, Edmond Morris 21 def Graeme Mead, Ross Catherall, Sub, Neil Bourke 18; Anne Anthony, Ken Emmett, Ann Topp 18 def William Robinson, Bruce Treweek, Ray Cassar 12
Ballarat East 33 (0) def by Ballarat 44 (14)
Sub, Nicole Biggin, Russell Hateley, Maxwell Walters 15 def by Felicity McMeekin, Jacob Panther, Jodie Fletcher, Ross Burge 24; Trevor Johnston,Ben Van Gaans, Nathan Dean, Catherine Phillips 18 def by Kathryn Avery, Nathan Dubberley, Janine Brownlee, Grayson Widmer 20
Clunes 59 (14) def Sebastopol 26 (0)
Jaxon Hunt, Ken Gibson, Frank Kitchingman, Craig Drewer 25 def Andrew Harris, Michael Knowles, Don Snowdon, Bill Smith 14; Annabella Croft, Stephen Arrowsmith, Lindsay Pritchard, Lee Hind 34 def Ken Sanders, Sharon Martin, Dave Vonarx, Bob Hateley 12
Daylesford 78 (14) def Creswick 18 (0)
Adrian Trevorrow, Janice Hendy, Darryl Grant, Alan Chatfield 48 def Ray Evans, Kevin Keen, Liz Hocking, Carol Burt 7; Joan Field, Marilyn Trevorrow, Graeme Hamilton, David Robb 30 def Ernest Robinson, Chris Boyd, Graeme Mitchell, Reg Rhook 11
Ladder
CLUNES 42, +52, BEAUFORT 42, +28, BALLARAT 42, +21, DAYLESOFORD 28, +41, Learmonth 28, +12, Ballarat East 14, -30, Sebastopol 14, -54, Creswick 14, -70
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.