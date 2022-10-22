The Courier

Ballarat has thrown down the gauntlet to the rest of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 clubs with a spectacular defeat of premiers Webbcona

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 22 2022 - 7:19am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil McGrath surveys the balls in the clash with Learmonth. Picture by Lachlan Bence

BALLARAT has thrown down the gauntlet to the rest of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 clubs with a spectacular defeat of premiers Webbcona, leaving the competition champs languishing in second last of the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.