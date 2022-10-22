BALLARAT has thrown down the gauntlet to the rest of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 clubs with a spectacular defeat of premiers Webbcona, leaving the competition champs languishing in second last of the ladder.
It was the near perfect performance from the vastly improved Ballarat side which won three of the four rinks and only going down by one in the other.
Skippers Luke Whitehead (26-12) and Gregory Brown (24-11) each had convincing wins while Wes Lennecke got the better of a thrilling showdown with Zak Stewart in the last end, holding on for a 21-19 win giving his side 16 of the possible 18 points on offer.
Only Gary Johnson and his team got some points for Webbcona, holding off Tony Wood by just one shot 19-18.
As good as Ballarat was, Victoria was just as impressive, racing away from Sebastopol to win by 23 shots and confirming themselves as the top team to date.
Led by the impressive Brenton Coad, who defeated Murray Gannon 25-9 and an equally impressive performance from Noel Verlinden, who won 27-10, Victoria did more than enough to secure the points, earning 15 to Sebastopol's 3 which came from a win to Will Matthews and a draw between between Paul Lovell and Haig Varcoe.
The thriller of the round came at Linton, where despite BMS winning three of the four rinks, Linton prevailed by just one shot.
It was Rodney Hertherington that did just enough for Linton, winning his rink 24-8 over David Berry. Other than that, it was BMS's day, with victories to Philip Clamp, Ryan Bedggood and Michael Storey.
Mount Xavier remained undefeated, picking up 16 points against Learmonth in the 88-79 win. It was a fairly dominant performance from the home side which won three of the four rinks to set up the win.
The match between Buninyong and Creswick was abandoned due to the condition of the greens.
