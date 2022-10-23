Taking on the big health issue, one canteen at a time

PROJECTED up on the big screens at Selkirk Stadium now are some fun characters encouraging youngsters to fuel their game well.
Healthier meals and snacks will take centre stage in the stadium under the Eat Well Feel Good Ballarat, an extension of the Ballarat Community Health program across City of Ballarat-owned facilities.
Mount Clear Primary School pupils played a lead role in co-designing healthy characters to help promote the healthy food and drink options to be beamed on big screens and posters about stadiums.
City of Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson said there was still a lot of work to do in the healthy eating space but this was a good start - and it was great to have young people involved in the process.
"We need to make sure the spaces our young people are visiting promote options of healthier food choices, compared to unhealthy ones," Cr Johnson said. "This program is primarily focused on healthy food and choices for young people because evidence shows Ballarat still has obesity levels higher than the Victorian average."
Selkirk Stadium will also feature a healthy sports rewards program with Basketball Ballarat offering clubs vouchers for healthier food and drink alternatives at the venue.
Cr Johnson has long advocated for a healthier focus in canteens and cafes in council venues. She said incremental changes could make a big difference but unhealthier food advertising still had a dominant role.
"It's important we invest in our local food supply chains and make healthy food look more appealing," Cr Johnson said. "There are loads of really tasty ingredients that are actually nutritious for young people to enjoy."
Ballarat Community Health chief executive officer Sean Duffy said sport and healthy eating should go hand-in-hand.
"Ballarat families spend a lot of time at sports facilities and deserve access to healthy food and drink options while they are there," Mr Duffy said.
"We're making changes across Ballarat, in partnership with City of Ballarat, that will help make choosing nutritious food easier for some of the youngest members of our community and their families."
