Six of best for Stewart stable, then Geelong Pacing Cup

Cardigan harness racing trainer Emma Stewart has finished with six wins at a meeting for the sixth time.
She took her season tally to 200 with a dominant performance at Melton on Friday night.
Stewart has a career-high of nine, and has also had eight on one occasion and seven four times.
Champion four-year-old mare Ladies In Red ($1.50 favourite) spearheaded the night with a narrow win in the group 3 Angelique Club Pace, 2240m.
Her third win of the season and 20th of her career in 25 starts took her earnings past $800,000.
David Moran, who has driven Ladies In Red in 16 of her wins, described as a pacer with everything.
"She's got great manners. You can chase her out and she'll come straight back to you.
"She's just the perfect racehorse that anyone could ever wish for."
Ladies In Red provided the perfect response to her defeat in her previous start, when second to stablemate Tough Tilly.
Stewart also scored with Our Little Jet ($15) in the Allied Express 3yo Classic, Petracca ($1.30 favourite) in the Tatlow Stakes for 2yo colts and geldings, Narutac Prince ($4.80) in the Dynamic Print Group Pace, Hes Ideal ($1.22 favourite) in The Big Screen Company Pace and Tempting Tigress ($1.50 favourite) in the Tatlow Stakes for 2yo fillies.
This is the seventh season in a row that Stewart has topped 200 wins in a season.
She began the sequence in 2015-16 and had a career-high 324 in 2019-20.
Stewart followed up with another four winners at Geelong on Saturday, including the group 2 $60,000 Geelong Pacing Cup with Mach Dan ($2.60 favourite).
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.