A Mount Clear news agent has been left puzzled after his business was broken into twice in one week - with little to show for it.
Brian McKinnis, who owns the newsagency at Mount Clear's Midvale Shopping Centre spent Saturday morning cleaning up shards of glass, after thieves rammed the front window of his store to gain entry.
The ram raid is believed to have occurred on the same night of a break-in at the Mount Clear Cricket Club.
It is unclear whether the two incidents are related, The Courier understands police are investigating both.
Ballarat Police say a car, believed to be four-wheeled-drive, was used to smash through the shop's front window at 5.30am on Saturday, October 22.
The driver got out of the car and stole multiple items from the newsagency before leaving.
Another car used in the theft, a Nissan Triton, was left at the scene.
Mr McKinnis said the ram raid followed an earlier break-in at the newsagency on Thursday night, where the thieves entered through the back door and took off with parcels.
Despite all the efforts the thieves went through, Mr McKinnis said they had not taken much from the store - stealing a stand of sunglasses in the second break-in.
The break-in comes after an alleged arson attack at the Midvale Shopping Centre in January 2022.
Mr McKinnis said the newsagency expects to reopen on Monday, October 24 as normal, but was disappointed about all of the damage the centre had seen in recent months.
"So far this year we have had a semi back into the shop, a car went into the post office boxes at Easter, the fire in January, Thursday night and now this morning," he said.
"I can't do any more.
"It is a good business. People like us here."
Meanwhile, Mount Clear Cricket Club first eleven player Nathan Yates, who lives near the Mount Clear Recreation Reserve, says he heard the break-in occur on Friday night when the thieves smashed a second story window at the club.
"I called the police straight away as soon as we heard the windows smash," he said.
"I came and met them. Nothing was taken the first time, except for a first extinguisher that was missing."
It was believed the thieves used a rubbish bin to gain access to the second story balcony, climbing over the railing and smashing a window to get inside the clubroom.
When the police returned the morning after to inspect the scene of the crime, Mr Yates said he realised the clubroom had been broken into a second time.
"The window was still open because we couldn't get a glazier at 2am in the morning," he said.
"We realised they had come back a second time - they had gone though all of our fridges, cleaned out all of our closets, smashing windows and stuff like that."
Although the clubroom had been damaged, Mr Yates said he was grateful the thieves had not damaged any club memorabilia on display in the room.
"Yes they have taken some alcohol and whatever else. We are more thankful that they didn't trash the club," he said.
"In that sense we are probably lucky, but it is still a low act."
