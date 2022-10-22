The Courier

Berkeley Square ready for his Flemington Derby Day after impressive win at Moonee Valley

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 22 2022 - 7:31am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Berkeley Square ridden by Craig Williams wins the Drummond Golf Vase at Moonee Valley. Pictures by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

ALL eyes will turn to Flemington next Saturday as Miners Rest trainer Dan O'Sullivan attempts to win his first Group 1 race on Australia's biggest racing day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.