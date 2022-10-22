ALL eyes will turn to Flemington next Saturday as Miners Rest trainer Dan O'Sullivan attempts to win his first Group 1 race on Australia's biggest racing day.
His three-year-old gelding Berkeley Square will head into the 2500m classic on the back of a strong win in the Group 2 Vase (2040m) on Saturday at Moonee Valley, overcoming the slop of a Heavy 8 track after Melbourne's big wet on Friday night.
After an unlucky fourth in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1600m) two weeks ago where he was blocked for a run, Berkeley Square was sent out as favourite in Saturday's race.
This time, there was no chance he would be boxed in with jockey Craig Williams sitting fourth in running, one off the fence.
Williams started to niggle at the three-year-old about three furlongs from home when the James Cummings-trained, second favourite, Pericles took up the running.
While Williams was riding hands and heals, niggling his mount along, Jamie Kah and Pericles seemed to be doing it easy, but when Pericles was asked for an effort on the home turn, there was none to give as big striding Berkeley Square swept passed for the win, ahead of Virtuous Circle an impressive second, with Pericles in third..
But all eyes were justifiably on the winner, one that will surely appreciate the big open surrounds of Flemington next weekend and will start close to, if not, favourite.
O'Sullivan said he felt his runner had no handled the tight, and heavy Moonee Valley circuit, a view that was backed up by the jockey.
"Craig said he wasn't happy on the surface, so that makes the win all the better," O'Sullivan said. "I wouldn't say he's a mudlark, he'd certainly appreciate drier ground than that going forward.
O'Sullivan would never admit it, knowing what can go wrong at any stage with any galloper, but if ever a horse looks like a future cup's horse this is it.
In just six career runs to date, Berkeley Square has won four with the two times defeated being an unlucky second second at Caulfield and that equally unlucky fourth just two weeks ago.
Saturday's Moonee Valley win adds another $300,000 to the purse which in just the one campaign is now up to almost $750,000.
And he should be a red-hot hope in the $2 million Derby next weekend having won both his previous starts at Flemington.
"If everything is right, we'll look forward to next Saturday, I think he'll get it (the distance). The track is drying out but if the run affected him then we wouldn't go," he said. "We'll get him home, see how he recovers and go from there.
"I've got no doubt he'd enjoy the more open track at Flemington."
O'Sullivan said after the Derby, Berkeley Square would likely be sent to the spelling paddock before he is brought back for autumn.
Speaking to racing.com, Jockey Williams praised the training performance.
"This horse, credit to Dan O'Sullivan," Williams said. "He's done a great job. He's really developing this horse and it will be exciting to see where Dan goes with him in the near future.
"Berkeley Square struggled a bit on it (the wet ground) today but he showed his superiority late in the race and he's an exciting horse.
