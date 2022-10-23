Carngham-Linton Football Netball Club is hopeful a near-million dollar federal government commitment to upgrades will help its oval become one of the best in the region and sustain the club's rapid growth.
The Labor government has pledged $750,000 to works at Linton Recreation Reserve in the federal budget to be unveiled on October 25, allowing for a full renovation of the Central Highlands Football League club's ground.
"It's a full upgrade of the oval, new drainage, irrigation, a re-profile of the surface, new fencing and goal posts, coaches boxes," club secretary Michael O'Beirne said.
"The club is as big as it's ever been as far as participationwise. In the history of the town, the oval's being used more now than ever...it's contributed to why we need the upgrade, because there's just more traffic using the ground.
"We're delighted about the funding coming through. Positioning wise, we see ourselves as the closest district league football-netball club on the growing western side of Ballarat, and that's a great opportunity for the community going forward."
The federal member for Ballarat Catherine King said Council would be able to enter into contracts soon after the budget was announced.
"You'll be able to move forward hopefully in the not too distant future, and I'm hoping the timing works well enough to then have it ready for footy season," she said.
"We know how incredibly expensive (it is to do the oval). You can see the functionality in terms of the space. We've slowly been putting investments in, so this is for getting the oval resurfaced and putting proper drainage on it, which will be really important."
The oval is one of two homes for Carngham-Linton, who plays half its home games at Snake Valley, and is used by five football sides, seven netball sides, and three cricket sides, as well as Auskick and NetSetGo programs.
O'Beirne hoped the works would help attract more players and members to the club.
"With the good lights here, we use this ground for training all year, and once we got into the winter months, the ground was really struggling, and that was a turn-off when you're trying to attract players. If you've got a muddy ground that's difficult to play on, then it's not attracting players," he said.
"To get a surface that's going to be top-notch, the best in our region, that's going to make a big difference to be able to attract players into the future.
"It's been a very positive response around the club to see it all happen, and for new players, it's good to tell them what's in the pipeline."
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
