Bella Nipotina storms to Manikato success

BETTER late than never is the best way to sum up Bella Nipotina's spectacular win in the Group 1 Manikato Stakes (1200m) at Moonee Valley.
So long the bridesmaid in major races, the five-year-old mare, trained by Miners Rest trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, finally got her moment in the sun on Saturday afternoon, almost 24 hours after she was due to compete.
A fierce electrical storm derailed Friday night's meeting at Moonee Valley meaning the feature race, the Manikato Stakes, was placed as race 11 on Cox Plate Day.
Having previously been a multiple winner at group level, with four previous wins at either Group 2 or Group 3, Group 1 had eluded the talented sprinter, but jockey Craig Williams made sure there would be no possible way anyone would deny the mare this time.
With a heavy track under foot, by race 11, jockeys were tending to steer their mounts wide, but Williams decided to cut the corner on the home turn. It proved a masterstroke as Bella Nipotina sprinted away from her rivals to win by just under five lengths in an awesome display of power.
It was a great day all round for Williams and Ballarat trainers, with the hoop also piloting Berkeley Square to success in the Group 2 Drummond Golf Vase (2040m).
Maher told racing.com Bella Nipotina had seemed primed for a peak performance following her second to stablemate Coolangatta in the G1 Moir Stakes (1000m) last month.
"It's fantastic, the team have done a great job, she looked better today than she ever had," Maher said.
"Craig rode her very well and he had a lot of confidence in her. I was a bit worried at the start but (she was) phenomenal."
Williams similarly described Bella Nipotina as 'phenomenal' following her Manikato victory, which came 12 months after a runner-up finish in the same race.
"Her performance was great, but she did that last time in the Moir but was beaten by the track and barrier. Today she was great," Williams said.
Meanwhile, Maher and Eustace's imported stayer Le Don De Vie, who was being aimed at this years Melbourne Cup, has been ruled out of the race after failing Racing Victoria's mandatory pre-race scans.
The outcome will see horses on the verge of a spot in the field move up a place as Le Don De Vie sat 18th in the order of entry list.
It should ensure the likes of the pair's other runners Persan and Grand Promenade should get a position in the final field of 24 with Persan moving up to 18th and Grand Promenade now ranked 20th in entry order.
That pair finished third and fourth respectively on Saturday in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup behind emerging star Francesco Guardi, however he is not expected to push on to the Melbourne Cup.
Smokin' Romans is now 27th on the order of entry, while Gold Trip, which was narrowly beaten in the Caulfield Cup and was unplaced in the Cox Plate, is already guaranteed a Cup start.
