Updated October 23 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:00am
Alana Kelly returns to the mounting yard on Zoe's Promise after winning the Group 2, Fillies Classic at Moonee Valley. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

Apprentice Alana Kelly celebrated the biggest win of her career after guiding Zoe's Promise to victory in the G2 Moonee Valley Fillies Classic (1600m) for Colac-based trainer Darryl Cannon.

