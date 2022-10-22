The Courier

Police appeal for information in Ararat ute theft

Updated October 22 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have released photos of three people they would like to speak with regarding a car theft in Ararat. Picture by CrimeStoppers

A car stolen in Ararat has been seen in Ballan and Ballarat, prompting police to ask the public for information on a trio of people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.