A car stolen in Ararat has been seen in Ballan and Ballarat, prompting police to ask the public for information on a trio of people.
Police are investigating an aggravated burglary in Ararat which took place at a Clarke Street residence on Tuesday, October 11.
Investigators say a white Isuzu D-Max ute was stolen in the incident.
The car was seen on CCTV at a Ballan service station on the Western Freeway just after 2.30am on Friday, October 14.
A woman wearing a red and blue jacket was seen driving the vehicle.
Later the same day, a man and another woman were seen with the car on Sturt Street in Ballarat.
Police have released images of a man and two women they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries, as well as images of the white ute, registrations 1QM-1OG.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
