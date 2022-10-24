Ballarat actress Tabitha Rickard will bare her soul for two minutes when she performs a monologue to the world as part of a global acting competition.
The actress has successfully been placed in the finals for the 2022 World Monologue Games - sometimes called the Olympics for actors, or more accurately Eurovision.
It has been a long path for the actress, who found her start in 2003's Ned Kelly, filmed in Clunes.
"I had seen the World Monologue Games for a couple of years, and contemplated entering. This year I thought I would just do it," she said.
Ms Rickard comes to the world monologue finals after winning regional and national country competitions in the acting professional category.
Her monologue was a self-written piece which took inspiration from a performance she participated in with Ballarat theatre group LadderFrame called Big Women.
The monologue itself has Ms Rickard as a mother recovering from a crash on the Western Freeway after following an ambulance carrying her premature baby to get urgent care in Melbourne.
"There was this one line from one of the characters that I played in Big Women, 'I remember seeing an ambulance zooming past and wanting to speed and chase after it'," she said.
"I took that line and part of the story and rewrote a scene, because I wanted to showcase emotional shifts.
"I wanted to have something where I could have a couple of emotional shifts in a scene, because it can only be a minute-and-a-half and two minutes long. It needs to be condensed to showcase my emotional range as an actress."
Ms Rickard said the silence between lines was the key to the performance.
"For me, I am big on naturalism. For film, I love the more naturalistic ones because of that realness, where you cant see the person acting. People almost speed deliver their monologues at times," she said.
"They forget to have those moments of silence. Each sentence is an actual thought in somebody's head - how did that thought arrive there.
"I love seeing that thought process in someone's acting. It makes it more multidimensional as opposed to somebody delivering a line and it not being believable."
Ms Rickard will perform her monologue live as part of the World Monologue Games 2022 Global Finals on Saturday, November 26 at 9pm AEDT.
To watch the livestream, visit https://worldmonologuegames.com/timeline.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.