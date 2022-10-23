Property sales highlights from across the region this week

ALFREDTON
PS Belfast Rd $604,000 PRD Nationwide
PS Victory Av $515,000 Jellis Craig
BALLARAT CENTRAL
PS Dana St $1,030,000 Ballarat Real Estate
BALLARAT EAST
PS Latitude Ct $385,000 PRD Nationwide
PS Wilson St v/land 890sqm $445,000 Jellis Craig
BEAUFORT
PS Neill St $395,000 Harcourts Ballarat
BROWN HILL
PS Jordy Pl $420,000 Jellis Craig
CAMPBELLTOWN
PS Strathlea Rd v/land 469436sqm $825,000 Cantwell Property Castlemaine
CANADIAN
PS Geelong Rd $350,000 Harcourts Ballarat
DAYLESFORD
PS Raglan St $850,000 Ballarat Real Estate
DELACOMBE
PS Edmund Dr $490,000 Jellis Craig
LUCAS
PS Cahill Close $715,000 Ballarat Real Estate
PS Marxsen Pde 540sqm $615,000 Doepel Lilley and Taylor Ballarat
PS Moore Way $745,000 Ballarat Real Estate
MINERS REST
PS Fry Way $615,000 Ballarat Real Estate
MITCHELL PARK
PS Dowling Rd v/land $599,000 PRD Nationwide
PS Dowling Rd v/land $599,000 PRD Nationwide
PS Dowling Rd v/land $599,000 PRD Nationwide
MOUNT CLEAR
PI 6 Horwood Dr 737sqm undisc res $400,000 Harcourts
PS Regency Dr $621,000 PRD Nationwide
NERRINA
PS Arapiles St v/land 843sqm $385,000 Jellis Craig
PS Falkirk Rd $1,950,000 Ballarat Real Estate
REDAN
PS Drummond St $265,000 Jellis Craig
PS Ripon St South $555,000 Ballarat Real Estate
ROSS CREEK
PS Sebastopol Smythesdale Rd 79500sqm $907,500 Jellis Craig
SCARSDALE
PS Woodland Dr v/land 20234sqm $300,000 PRD Nationwide
SEBASTOPOL
PS Grant St $290,000 Ballarat Real Estate
PS Spencer St $395,000 Ballarat Real Estate
PS Westcliffe Cr $477,000 PRD Nationwide
SOLDIERS HILL
PS Lydiard St North $453,000 Harcourts
PS Seymour Cr $466,000 PRD Nationwide
WENDOUREE
PS Creswick Rd $237,000 Ray White
PS Gillies St $225,000 PRD Nationwide
PS Stamford St $393,000 Ballarat Real Estate
T 36 Ivanhoe St 660sqm $470,000 Trevor Petrie
WINTER VALLEY
PS Cormorant Grange v/land $260,000 Ballarat Real Estate
PS Cormorant Grange v/land $299,000 Ballarat Real Estate
PS Edwina Rd $680,000 Harcourts
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.