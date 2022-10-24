North Ballarat is not changing a winning formula with coach Annie McCartin committing to another year at the helm as her side eyes a fourth-straight Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade premiership.
The re-appointment will see McCartin enter a 10th year as Roosters coach having joined the club ahead of the 2013 season alongside daughters Stacey and Gina, who will also return next season.
North Ballarat was a runaway premier in 2022, losing just one game in the regular season en route to the title.
The flag followed an undefeated minor premiership in 2021 before finals were abandoned due to COVID-19, and premierships in 2018 and 2019.
McCartin also led North Ballarat to glory in 2015 before grand final losses in 2016 and 2017.
The Roosters are expected to maintain most of their premiership-winning group with former Sally McLean Medallist Maddy Selmon already re-signing for next season.
Selmon enjoyed a stellar 2022, being named best-on-court in the 13-goal grand final win against Darley and winning the club's best-and-fairest count.
McCartin is the latest in a growing number of coaches who have re-committed for another season.
Di McCormack will stay at the helm for Darley after guiding the Devils to an A Grade grand final for the first time in 30 years.
Bacchus Marsh coach Sheree Collins will also continue in the role as the Cobras look to bounce back from a winless 2022 and return to the top half of the ladder.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
