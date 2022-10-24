The Courier

North Ballarat coach re-signs, eyes fourth-straight Ballarat Football Netball League premiership

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
October 24 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Ballarat captain Stacey Matthews and coach Annie McCartin celebrate their 2022 premiership. Picture by Kate Healy.

North Ballarat is not changing a winning formula with coach Annie McCartin committing to another year at the helm as her side eyes a fourth-straight Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.