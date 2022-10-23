Golden Plains outlines election priorities as boundaries shift

With a state election looming on the horizon, and the federal government set to deliver a budget on Tuesday, regional councils around Ballarat are hoping to find funding for key projects.
Due to the new electoral boundaries released in 2021, the majority of the Golden Plains municipality has been placed in three state electorates; Ripon, Eureka and Geelong.
The shire has since published a list of 18 priority projects it wants to push for more funding.
The newly-formed Eureka electorate - made up from the former Buninyong electorate, includes the Golden Plains towns of Allinduc, Rokewood, Shelford, Teesdale, Inverleigh, Dereel, Enfield, Meredith and Lethbridge.
Among them, the shire is seeking to fund $4.37 million in projects, including a new cricket facility in Meredith with three new training pitches and an upgrade to the historic Meredith Shire Hall.
In the 2022 election, the Golden Plains towns of Linton, Scarsdale, Smythesdale, Haddon, Ross Creek and Napoleons will move out of the former seat of Buninyong into the District of Ripon.
Priority projects in the region include a $2.2 million Smythesdale sub-regional play space, to be co-located with the Smythesdale Skate Park, and a new 24-hour ambulance station to service the north of the municipality.
The council has also advocated for funding towards stage two of the $1.3 million Northern Streetscapes Project, a beautification project for the townships of Linton, Scarsdale and Smythesdale.
The shire's public bus network has already been a beneficiary of election promises. After a June commitment from the Liberal Party to extend the bus network from Ballarat to Smythesdale the state government announced it would fund a new bus route to the area from Delacombe.
Ballarat to Snake Valley via Haddon service will be replaced by Route C27 which gives communities of Smythesdale, Smythes Creek, Snake Valley and Haddon a direct bus link with Delacombe Town Centre.
Golden Plains Shire Mayor Gavin Gamble said state funding of the projects would be crucial to project delivery.
"In Golden Plains Shire, we have 56 communities so we know that Federal Election commitments won't reach all the corners of the municipality," he said.
"But every dollar of government investment that's secured for our priority projects saves money in Council's budget and allows for more money to be redirected to smaller townships and for other important and on-going works across the Shire such as improving roads, health and wellbeing, caring for the environment and general service delivery," he said.
"In the lead up for the State Election, we are welcoming meaningful and valuable commitments for the people and communities of Golden Plains. Every commitment secured will be reported by Council back to our residents to help voters make a decision on election day."
The federal budget will be handed down on October 25.
