Vintage cars on show in Creswick

Creswick was the scene of an impressive collection of old cars and automotive history on Sunday, as a state-wide vintage ride finished off its nine day journey in town.
The RACV Alpine Trial celebrated its centenary this year with a trip across more than half of the state - arriving at the RACV Goldfields resort in Creswick on Saturday afternoon and showing off on Sunday morning.
Launched in 1921, RACV first began the Alpine Trial as a way to test car's safety capabilities and advocate for better roads in Victoria's high country.
The trials' routes were onerous. At the time the Australian Motorist reported that the RACV Sports Committee deliberately designed the trial to be "one of great severity" so manufacturers' claims about their vehicles could be put to the test "for the benefit of prospective purchasers."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The 1921 trial ran from Melbourne to Lakes Entrance, Tallangatta, Mount Buffalo, Wangaratta, Healesville, Ballarat and Geelong before returning to Melbourne.
This year's trial was a recreation of the inaugural event, and saw 48 motorists travel from Noble Park to Traralgon, Lakes Entrace, Wondonga Mount Buffalo, Healsville and then finally Creswick.
The vehicles which participated in the celebratory event were all manufactured between 1921 and 1930.
Australia's oldest Bentley, one of the original participants in the 1922 trial, will be joining the fleet again in 2022 alongside RACV's 1928 Model-A Ford.
RACV's social impact and corporate communications general manager Louise Steinfort said she was proud to bring a unique piece of automotive history to life.
"The Vintage Drivers Club, along with the event committee have done a fantastic job of organising the RACV Alpine Trial Centenary," Ms Steinfort said.
"This event would not be possible without their dedication and commitment to preserving the history of Australian motoring."
The continuation of Alpine Trials by the Victorian Light Car Club, and then by the Historic Rally Association, makes it one of the world's oldest surviving motor sport events.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.