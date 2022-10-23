The Creswick community has rallied together to support its Scouts after the group's historic hall was again damaged by flood water.
On Sunday, the Creswick Lions Club handed $2500 in cheques to the 1st Creswick Scouts Group to purchase new equipment such as a fridge, and camping supplies.
It comes as the Creswick Scout Hall was flooded in the past week, when the town bore the brunt of the severe weather which inundated much of the state.
The flooding damaged the hall's flooring and low-lying equipment, and took three days to clean up completely.
1st Creswick Scouts Group leader Simon Miller said it was not the first time in 2022 the hall has been damaged from flooding.
"The floods in Janurary hit us out of nowhere, we weren't really prepared," he said.
"This time we took action, we sandbagged the front and back of the building. It looked fine at 7pm, but there was another downpour at about 9pm or so and that just escalated up over the sandbags and spilled over."
"The flood water itself is horrible, black water and it has just gone through everything. Paperwork, historical documents, electrical equipment."
Recognising the important role the scouts group has in the Creswick community, the Lions Club decided to assist the group with its recovery efforts.
Creswick Lions Club president Pat Tacey said the money came from a fund established after the January Creswick floods to help those affected.
"The Creswick Lions in conjunction with Lions throughout our district put out $75,000 into supporting people who have been displaced from houses," he said.
"That flood in January got very little recognition, but there were more than 100 people displaced from their houses because of it, and many of them still are displaced.
"We have set aside money for redevelopment here, it was going to be held over, but now with the devastation this has caused the local scout group we have decided to put $2500 towards them immediately, and there could well be more coming."
Mr Tacey said since hitting a low point five years ago, membership with the 1st Creswick Scouts had continued to grow, thanks to the hard work of its leadership team.
He said he valued the service the Scouts provided to children in Creswick.
"I am an ex-teacher and I know the value of the extra tuition kids get through Scouts, Cubs right through the Venturers," he said.
"It is very important to the district and as Lions we will always support that. We will be supporting more as the scouts group goes forward with development, we hope to assist them."
Moving forward from the flood events, Mr Miller said the Scouts group were looking at potentially demolishing the 65-year-old building due to multiple structural problems exacerbated by the flooding.
"I think with the damage the floods have caused we are looking to demolish and start again," he said.
"The foundations, the cracks in the walls, and the rotting of the back section has made it become a financial write-off.
"Getting it up to code is going to cost way more than building a new building.
"That is unfortunate, with the community aspect behind it, but it is not fit for purpose. It is aging horribly. It was fantastic back in the day - an amazing effort by the community."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.