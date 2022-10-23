Hepburn Shire Council has also pushed forward its advocacy objectives ahead of the federal budget release on Tuesday.
A Hepburn Shire spokesperson said three projects in particular were earmarked by the council for funding - promises under federal Ballarat member Catherine King made during the 2022 election campaign.
Such projects include works on the Douglas Lindsay Recreation Reserve which will see a replacement bowling green, upgrades to the Glenlyon Recreation Reserve pavilion, and works on mineral springs sites across the shire.
This comes after the region pushes towards recovery after a downturn in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the spokesperson said the shire would welcome additional funding for the from the Roads to Recovery program as well as increased investment in natural disaster preparedness and recovery funding, particularly important following the two significant flooding events in the Creswick area in 2022.
"Natural disaster preparation and recovery funding are obviously front-of-mind at the moment, particularly in the Hepburn Shire considering the storm events in the east of the municipality and flooding in Creswick earlier this year," the spokesperson said.
"The two storms events plus the wet weather we have had has had a significant cost to councils.
"We are talking about a multi-million dollar recovery from those two storm events alone.
"Although some of the funding is recovered from state and federal government it is important that we continue investment in not on recovery but also preparedness. Better emergency planning is critical."
The federal budget will be handed down on October 25.
The budget will be the Albanese Labor government's first since gaining office in May.
For more information, visit hepburn.vic.gov.au/Council/Advocacy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.