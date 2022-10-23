Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected in Ballarat

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast more rain in Ballarat for Monday, ahead of yet another flood warning for eastern Australia.
A severe weather warning is in place for parts of north-western Victoria, while many rivers surrounding Ballarat remain on flood watch.
The Bureau forecast a top of 17 for Ballarat on Monday, with a "very high" chance of showers and "possibly" a severe thunderstorm, and possibly up to 20mm of rain.
As of 7.25am, the rain radar shows heavy rain heading straight to Ballarat from the north-east - already, 5mm has been recorded since 3.30am.
According to the Bureau, "rain and thunderstorms with heavy falls will spread across Victoria and New South Wales on Monday which could lead to renewed river level rises across Victoria".
"A low-pressure system over South Australia and near the New South Wales and Queensland border is combining with a high-pressure system near New Zealand to direct humid tropical air across eastern Australia. This pattern is moving slowly, bringing showers, rain and thunderstorms," a media alert stated.
"The weather is likely to become more settled mid-week, though showers will continue in Victoria and Tasmania."
Keep an eye on VicEmergency, online or on the app, for up-to-date warnings, and in an emergency, phone the SES on 132 500.
Never drive through flood water.
