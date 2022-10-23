The Courier

An actor, director, teacher and mentor, but above all a passionate advocate of Shakespeare, Bruce Widdop has died at 76.

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:27am, first published October 23 2022 - 10:46pm
Bruce Widdop as King Lear leads a blinded Gloucester in an OZACT performance. Picture supplied by OZACT.

Summers enjoying the lyric beauty of Shakespeare in Ballarat's outdoors will be the less following the death of one of the city's great advocates for and teachers of theatre.

