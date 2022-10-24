The Courier

Willox says time's up as Lakies coach, but playing on

By David Brehaut
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:16am, first published 1:00am
Nick Willox will stay in blue and gold next season, but no longer with senior coaching responsibilities. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Nick Willox has stepped down as Learmonth coach after five years at the helm of the Central Highlands Football League club.

