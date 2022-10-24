Nick Willox has stepped down as Learmonth coach after five years at the helm of the Central Highlands Football League club.
However, he will play on with the Lakies and also continue in a leadership role.
Willox leaves the job after leading Learmonth to its first finals series in eight years and first finals win in more than a decade.
The 33-year-old said he was proud of what he had achieved.
"We've been able to build a really good list in terms of talent and development."
Willox believes it is time for a new voice and someone with fresh ideas and different perspective to take Learmonth to the next step over the next five-year period.
He says he is looking forward to being fully focused on playing and enjoying that aspect of the game without all the responsibilities that go with coaching.
Willox returned from Redan for a second stint - his first as coach - with Learmonth in 2018.
While the Lakies missed finals by just two games in that year, he lifted them from 13th in the shortened 2021 season to seventh this year and an elimination final win over Buninyong.
He said it had always been his intention on leaving Learmonth after playing in two preliminary finals to one day go back and make a significant contribution in return for the support it had given him early in his career.
Willox said coaching through the COVID-19 era, in which the 2020 season was abandoned and 2021 shortened without finals, was harder than a regular season because of the variances continually thrown up.
Willox said player management was quite challenging, with many on edge with uncertainty around match and training schedules.
He said this year had allowed everything to settle and a club focus was now on building the number of players in their mid-20s.
He said there was a strong core of players in the 21 to 24-year age bracket, but then it jumped to post 30.
Willox said he looked forward to seeing the development of the younger group in coming years and helping drive that solely as a player.
He said he was also pleased with the way he had been able to build the football department, including increased off-field coaching support.
Willox said having greater support made this year more enjoyable as a coach.
Learmonth won nine of its 16 games this year.
While it was just one win inside the top eight, it had a finals berth locked in for the last month of the home and away season.
The Lakies' 2022 campaign ended with a 46-point loss to Dunnstown in a knock-out semi-final.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
