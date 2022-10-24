Police have released images of three people who they wish to speak to in relation to an alleged aggravated burglary in Ararat.
Investigators said the incident took place at a home on Clarke Street on Tuesday, October 11, with a white Isuzu D-Max ute with the registration of 1QM-1OG, stolen from the property.
The ute was then seen at a service station on the Western Freeway at Ballan just after 2.30am on Friday, October 14.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A woman wearing a red and blue jacked was captured on CCTV driving the vehicle, while a man and another woman were also seen with the ute on Sturt Street in Ballarat later the same day.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.