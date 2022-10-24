Stars aim to ignite WBBL|08 campaign in Ballarat

Captain Nicole Faltum believes Melbourne Stars are as close as one match away from getting their WBBL|08 season back on track.
The Stars are without a win in their opening four games, but Faltum is hopeful they can turn things around in the three-day Ballarat Festival of Cricket at the Eastern Oval from Saturday.
They open up against Melbourne Renegades on Saturday and face Sydney Thunder on Monday.
Like the Renegades, the Stars will be playing in Victoria for the first time since the pre-COVID-19 era in late 2019 - with Saturday's all-Victorian clash more than 1000 days since they last lined up in their home state.
Faltum said it was going to be "really cool" playing in front of family and friends again, as well as Melbourne-based and regional fans.
Despite a winless run to start the season - three defeats and a draw - the wicketkeeper said there had been some excellent individual performances.
"It hasn't been an ideal start, but our batting has been exceptional in patches and there's been some good efforts with the ball.
"It's positive that we've had different players stepping up in different games. We're not relying on the same people.
"We just need to put it all together with bat and ball at the same time," Faltum said.
"Hopefully we can achieve this in Ballarat."
Faltum, who is in her fifth season with the Stars and first as captain, said she was looking forward to major contributions from their three overseas players - Alice Capsey (England), Jemimah Rodrigues (India) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (England) - as the season wore on.
The 22-year-old said Winfield-Hill provided enormous experience and maturity to the group, while Capsey was an exciting prospect who had made a big impression with the bat in The Hundred competition in England.
Faltum said Rodrigues had only joined the squad in Perth over the weekend and she was sure the Indian would be a major contributor as she settled in.
The Stars travelled from Perth to Melbourne on Monday and after two days off - something Faltum is looking forward to - will travel to Ballarat on Thursday to begin preparations.
