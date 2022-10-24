The Courier

H.Troon Pty Ltd set to spearhead Ballarat Central Library redevelopment

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated October 24 2022 - 10:42pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
H.Troon Pty Ltd, a Wendouree-based construction company, has been awarded the tender for the redevelopment of the Ballarat Central Library. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Leading Ballarat builder H Troon looks set to be awarded the tender for the Ballarat Central Library redevelopment works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.