Leading Ballarat builder H Troon looks set to be awarded the tender for the Ballarat Central Library redevelopment works.
H.Troon Pty Ltd, which has been in operation since 1873, has put forth an adjusted tender sum of $5,689,031.
In a recommendation for the meeting this week, City of Ballarat officers urged the extra costs of $489,031 for the tender be funded by the inflationary provision budget established by the council in September.
Overall the project cost is up more than $3,000,000 from that initially allocated by the City of Ballarat. It initially flagged the upgrades would cost $2,400,000 and then $4,590,000 in April.
The entire project budget is $6,995,000 which includes $500,000 from the state government's Living Libraries Funding.
The council meeting agenda states the tender was presented to H.Troon Pty Ltd as their submission "demonstrates extensive company experience and performance in projects of similar value and complexity" as well as showing "an experienced project and construction team allocated to the project".
Refurbishments works to the library, located on 178 Doveton Street North, will include a south facing entrance to GovHUB, the Ballarat Civic Hall and the bustling city centre; adjustments to layout to maximise public space and create an efficient fit-for-purpose back of house space; replacement of public furniture and borrowing technology; upgrades to public technology offerings and new signage.
The project has also placed a strong focus on ecologically sustainable development practices which will prioritise renewable energy through rooftop solar panels; non-toxic and sustainable building materials and Victorian energy efficiency certificates lighting.
Other economic sustainability measures include approximately 84.6 per cent, which is $4,892,567 of the total contract value, utilising labour, material, plant and equipment sourced "from within the defined group of local municipalities".
The refurbishment works were needed according to the council as the library is inadequate for the region's current population and will be unable to accommodate future growth.
City of Ballarat also identified the condition of the library at present was not meeting community satisfaction with building operations and maintenance being inefficient.
A final decision to enter into a contract with H.Troon Pty Ltd and approve the additional shortfall of $489,031 for the library's redevelopment costs will be made at Wednesday's council meeting.
New South Wales-based architecture firm Studio Hollenstein has been assigned as the tender responsible for the design development phase.
Over the course of the refurbishment period, library visitors will be given access to a "condensed version" of the library and its services at a different location, which is yet to be determined.
The upgrades are set to be completed in 2023.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
