Central Highlands Cricket has named the 13-strong squad it hopes can defend its Youth Premier League Under 16 Male title.
The squad has been selected from the best under-16 players in the Gisborne District Cricket Association, Ballarat Cricket Association, Grampians Cricket Association and Castlemaine Cricket Association.
The Highlanders clinched the 2021-22 YPL title in style, winning five of its seven games in the Renegades League before beating the South East Bayside Breakers by 87 runs in the final.
Three members of last season's squad - Jack Jarvis, Darcy Aitken, and Zane Attard - will return this summer with the Highlanders set to being their season at home against the Northern Rivers on November 20. A venue is still to be confirmed.
The Highlanders play one more game against the Western Waves at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on November 27 before the YPL carnival to be held in Hamilton from December 12-15.
