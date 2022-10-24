The Courier

Central Highlands names squad for 2022-23 Youth Premier League season

Updated October 24 2022 - 3:10am, first published 3:00am
Darcy Aitken in action during a representative match for Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Central Highlands Cricket has named the 13-strong squad it hopes can defend its Youth Premier League Under 16 Male title.

