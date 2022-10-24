Ballarat has experienced one of its wettest Octobers on record and with a La Nina summer ahead, the mayhem motorists are experiencing on the region's roads is only set to worsen.
Comparing last month to this month, Bob Jane T-Marts Ballarat store manager Joll said he had seen a drastic increase in pothole-related damage.
"About two, three weeks ago we had about three to four pothole-related incidents in a week, we're now getting about seven a day," he said.
Joll said the most frequent repair works which were needed included rim replacements and wheel realignments.
"The damage is ranging from anywhere between $150 to $1000," Joll said.
However, he recounted one customer who had damage to his four-wheeled drive which tallied up to $3,000 two weeks ago.
"A lot of our clients are saying the potholes are the worst coming up the (Western) freeway from Melbourne to Gordon," Joll said.
Similarly, Beaurepaires for Tyres Ballarat assistant manager Brendan said he had also seen a spike in pothole-related destruction over the years.
"Two years ago we would see about seven tyre repairs a day caused by potholes now we see about 20," Brendan said.
He said the havoc to low profile tyres had been the most dear with costs starting at $300 to upwards of $3000.
Joll and Brendan said they had a resigned frame of mind when it came to roads being fixed anytime soon.
"They won't be able to fix the roads and the potholes until the weather gets better which is unlikely," Joll said.
Brendan said "not much" could be done. "Potholes keep happening wherever water is," he said.
As of last Wednesday night, the City of Ballarat suspended its compliance with its Road Management Plan due to the floods. This means the council is now obligated to address road defects which "pose a significant risk to the safety of the public" with a temporary repair or warning within two days of inspection.
While this suspension is still in place until further notice City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said the council is "madly filling as many potholes as [they] can".
"We're now in the process of going right over all of our road networks at the moment and just checking what the condition of the roads are and where we find key issues were putting signs up if it's still safe to use them or if not where we're closing the road," Mr King said.
"We have to wait for drier weather before we start doing more permanent fixes to those roads.
"So at the moment, it just is a matter of filling potholes to try and make the roads as safe as possible and waiting for the weather to pick up to be able to do more permanent fixes to those issues because we can't do permanent repairs until the weather dries up because it needs to be dry in order to get the best outcome."
Mr King said the council would endeavour to reenact its Road Management Plan "as soon as possible".
"if the rain stopped and we've got a chance to sort of catch up, then we could obviously reinstate it," he said.
Federation University civil engineering lecturer Dr Amin Soltani, who has been working on a branch of research focusing on more "green alternatives" to remedy potholes for the past five years, said it was important action was taken "fast" to improve the quality and structure of roads.
"We do know for a fact that Australia is always prone to these type of events," Dr Soltani said.
"So we do need to act really fast and create these type of prediction models so we can make better informed pavement management decisions.
"But of course, that's on the logistics of how we can actually manage a pavement when we have a flooding event."
He acknowledged the dire road conditions were not the fault of one specific body or organisation and was the reason why a more joint effort, with academics like himself, were sorely needed.
"It's really difficult to blame one particular person for what floods are doing to the roads because at the end of the day, it's an event which is beyond our control and we can only predict what might happen," he said.
"We should do our part and do whatever we can within the knowledge that we have and invest in and put trust into researchers, such as myself."
As for the $500,000 Council Flood Support Fund, which the City of Ballarat was listed to receive last Friday, Mr King said the money would not change their repair efforts.
"It'll just help cover the costs that we're incurring. So we will continue to do exactly what we've been doing which is going around and assessing our roads, working on a risk based approach and dealing with the highest risk concerns as a starting point," he said.
Mr King said the main concern, looking to the warmer months, was having enough money to create more permanent solutions for the region's decimated roads.
"The real cost is actually the long term fix of those issues just filling them (potholes) is really only temporary," he said.
More concrete solutions the council has put forth when repair works are set to get underway which usually occur during spring, summer and autumn seasons include "major patching" and "road reconstruction".
"We'll do what they call major patching so we'll do big segments and we'll patch it. If the road has deteriorated to the point where patching it doesn't fix it then we've got to do a full reconstruction in the end," Mr King said.
"For roads that might only have very minor impacts on them we will reseal them.
"This spring, summer and autumn will be resurfacing more than 170 residential roads."
Mr King said the council would continue to invest in road repair work.
"We know just filling potholes in winter only just gets us through winter," he said.
Major road maintenance for state government managed roads, through VicRoads, which includes the Western Highway, are delivered from September to June.
Potholes on arterial roads are typically repaired within 24 hours of being reported by crews or members of the public.
As part of the Andrews Labor Government's 2022/23 annual road maintenance blitz, $945 million has been invested into repairing, resurfacing and rebuilding roads. This includes $165 million for an emergency road repair in response to the current floods.
"Over the past four years we have averaged $813 million per year on road maintenance compared to an average of $493 million per year when the Coalition were last in office," a government spokesperson said.
"As part of this year's annual road maintenance blitz, crews will spend the next eight months delivering more than 468 individual projects across some of the region's busiest and most important transport and travel routes, including the Western Highway, Midland Highway and Ballarat-Maryborough Road."
"Periods of above average rainfall - as we have experienced with La Nina in recent years - can cause more potholes to develop on our roads, which is why we have crews out inspecting every kilometre of our road network on a regular basis, identifying and repairing hazards if and when they do occur."
Members of the community who come across potholes or any other damage on roads are encouraged to report them by calling the dedicated Regional Roads Victoria line 133 778.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
