The Courier

Wetter weather has seen a spike in potholes and pothole related car damage

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
October 24 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road users in Ballarat are bearing the brunt of potholes after the council and VicRoads struggle with road maintenance due to increased rainfall. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat has experienced one of its wettest Octobers on record and with a La Nina summer ahead, the mayhem motorists are experiencing on the region's roads is only set to worsen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.