Ballarat's KIDS Foundation is enlisting the skills of some very special assistants to help children recovery from injury and trauma.
Retired racehorses will take on new careers as therapists when the organisation adds equine therapy to its camp program next month.
KIDS Foundation founder Susie O'Neill has created the Child and Retired-Racehorse Movement, or CARM, in part out of her own family tragedy.
Ms O'Neill's grand-daughter Bella died last year at just 20 days old from the rare genetic disease spinal muscular atrophy. On a family holiday after her death, Bella's 'horse mad' older sister Nellie asked Ms O'Neill to go for a horse ride with them.
"I absolutely loved it and realised I was really missing that horse-human connection I had many years ago," she said.
That led to the family combining to buy a ranch just a stone's throw from the KIDS Foundation headquarters at Ballarat Airport, and the arrival of Titan, a half Perechon, half quarterhorse 'gentle giant' in to her life.
"Then I started looking at all the children in KIDS Foundation and how effective equine therapy could be for them so I enrolled to do a counselling course to go on to do equine therapy myself.
"Despite the fact I've got a doctorate, done primary and pre-school teaching and psychology I still have to tick all the boxes ... so I've probably got a couple of years more of study."
A chance meeting while studying led to a collaboration with the Mornington Peninsula-based Rehab4Rehab equine therapy program and the creation of CARM which will launch with its three ambassadors Melbourne Cup-winning jockey and trainer Michelle Payne, journalist Jacqueline Felgate and TV personality Hamish McLachlan on November 13.
"Once race horses retire they go to many different sorts of homes and I wanted to provide a really positive experience for the horses as well," she said.
"Horses can really read a human's emotions."
She had also received feedback from kindergarten teachers who use the foundation's SeeMore Safety Program of the growing need to address mental health in children.
"A lot of teachers said mental health is the biggest issue since COVID and asked if there was anything in the SeeMore program to cover mental health and wellbeing ... so we have created SeeMore's friend Carm, who is a horse, who will help children understand their feelings."
Carm has four differently coloured paws to help young children express their feelings through colour, and comes with a children's book about a lady who rescues retired racehorses that encourages children to turn how they think.
Ms O'Neill has also created the inaugural Horsepiration Day, on March 23 next year, to raise funds and awareness for the CARM program.
"Horsepiration Day embraces the power of the horse-human connection, the strong bond horses have with humans, and the role it can play in the mental health and wellbeing of Australian children and adults," she said.
Funds raised will help provide equine therapy programs and camps for child survivors of injury and trauma, deliver early intervention, safety and sensory stimulus programs and retrain and rehome retired racehorses.
