Poppy sellers return for Ballarat's RSL Remembrance Day appeal

By Michelle Smith
Updated October 25 2022 - 12:13am, first published October 24 2022 - 11:00pm
Kevin Scott and Frank Nuccio at the launch of Ballarat's RSL Poppy Appeal, which features a dress made from more than 2000 poppies that is on display at the Ballarat Town Hall information centre until Remembrance Day, November 11. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat's three RSL branches have come together for the first time to launch a combined Poppy Appeal in the lead-up to Remembrance Day on November 11.

Local News

