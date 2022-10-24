Ballarat's three RSL branches have come together for the first time to launch a combined Poppy Appeal in the lead-up to Remembrance Day on November 11.
Members of the Ballarat, Sebastopol and Buninyong RSL branches united with other ex-services and support organisations and council to kick-start the annual appeal that raises funds to support veterans in the Ballarat district.
Funds raised have been significantly lower than usual over the past two years as COVID prevented volunteers selling poppies at shopping centres and other locations, but the popular poppy sellers will return in the coming weeks.
Ballarat RSL senior vice president Frank Nuccio said the number of veterans in the region was increasing.
"We are in transition ... where unfortunately Vietnam veterans are dying off but we've got a whole new lot of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans coming through that we are now dealing with," he said. "There's a lot of the issues are common across conflicts - a lot of physical injuries that occur during service, PTSD and mental health issues."
Last year's Poppy Appeal raised about $13,000 across Ballarat and this year organisers hope to raise $20,000.
Ballarat's Poppy Appeal also involves the display of a unique dress, created from more than 2000 poppies, on loan from RSL VIctoria which can be seen inside the Town Hall information centre until Remembrance Day on November 11.
