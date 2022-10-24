YOUNG Indian classical dancer Ankita Hari says Diwali is a fun time where everyone is happy and kind.
Ballarat Indian Association has an open invitation to a free community, family event to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights and the symbolic triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.
Anika and her fellow Thaala Dance friends say games and rides are great. They have been putting in hours of training to showcase their South Indian classical Bharathanatyam dance to the community.
There will also be a touch of Bollywood drama, a fashion show and a range of multi-cuisine foods to try.
Ballarat Indian Association has made clear this Diwali celebration is for people of all ages and cultural backgrounds to come along with family and friends and enjoy.
Ankita said Diwali was also a time when Indian families left the porch light on or lit up lots of lamps in their houses to celebrate the festival of lights at home. Diwali was officially celebrated on Monday.
Diwali will be celebrated at Founders Theatre, on Federation University's Mount Helen campus, on November 5.
Register: trybooking.com.
