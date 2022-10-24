A man has avoided a conviction for being part of a bikie brawl at a Ballarat pub, and said he left the club soon afterwards.
The man appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to plead guilty to a single charge of affray.
The court was told the man had joined the Nomads outlaw motorcycle club in 2021 after losing his mother to cancer, "seeking solace and mateship".
A group of 11 members, wearing Nomads colours, attended the Sporting Globe on Lydiard Street in June 2021 - CCTV footage shows two patrons playing pool, with one speaking to a member.
The member turned around, and four of them began punching the patrons, according to the police summary - police allege at the time, the Nomads were seeking to establish a "presence" in Ballarat, which involved similar violent incidents at other hotels.
The accused man did not instigate the fight at the Sporting Globe, nor did he throw the first punch, but he joined in, putting one victim in a headlock against the wall.
The two victims were forced to apologise to the members, who then left the venue.
The man's defence lawyer submitted four character references, a letter of apology, and a completion certificate for an anger management course.
The court was told the man had left the Nomads soon after the incident, and had not offended since - he had no prior convictions.
"He's disassociated completely," the lawyer told the court.
"It was not the sort of lifestyle conducive to him.
"His offending was in large respects a misguided belief to protect the camaraderie and mateship he'd found, coming from a place of loneliness."
Magistrate Ron Saines said jail time was often considered in offences like this.
"You were a part of a group of 11 people who decided the opening of a motorcycle club chapter in Ballarat, and required respect and apologies from people hotel," he said.
"I note you've undertaken a number of different steps without a court order, voluntarily, to make good some very serious wrongs.
"It's not proven by the court, but it's said you are no longer a member of the motorcycle group."
The man was fined $3000, to be paid to the court fund, and given a two year good behaviour bond.
