Smokin' Romans inside cut-off for Melbourne Cup

Turnbull Stakes winner Smokin' Romans has moved inside the cut-off for a Melbourne Cup start after fourth acceptances were taken on Monday.
Smokin' Romans is now 23rd in the order of entry - potentially giving the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable three runners with Gold Trip (fifth) and Grand Promenade (18th) also well up the order.
They also still have Interpretation (26th) in contention and Highemocean (equal 32nd), but he is yet to pass the first ballot clause.
Their two-time Melbourne Cup runner Persan, which finished third in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup on Saturday, was not among the latest phase of acceptors.
Some 34 horses remain in the hunt for a start.
These also include Point Nepean (third) for Ballarat trainer Robert Hickmot, who also has King Of The Castle (28th), Serpentine (29th) and Schabau (equal 32nd), with the latter two yet to pass the first ballot clause
Ballarat's Matt Cumani also has San Huberto (31st).
