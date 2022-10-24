The Courier

Smokin' Romans inside cut-off for Melbourne Cup

Updated October 24 2022 - 6:07am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne Cup start hopes rise for Smokin' Romans. Picture by Racing Photos.

Turnbull Stakes winner Smokin' Romans has moved inside the cut-off for a Melbourne Cup start after fourth acceptances were taken on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.