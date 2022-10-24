ABOUT one year after nabbing a booking for a COVID-19 jab was likened to a rush for rock concert tickets, Grampians Health is packing away vaccines.
The public health service will cease free jabs from its community vaccination centre on Drummond Street from Wednesday. This comes six months after closing down the mass vaccination pop-up based at The Mercure.
Availability for the clinic had been tightened for about the past month in line with a general drop in community demand.
All Australian approved COVID-19 vaccination remain available at the Commonwealth-funded UFS vaccination centre on Dana Street. People can also roll up their sleeves at participating pharmacies and general practices.
Ballarat boasts a high vaccination rate with more than 80 per cent of eligible residents having had a third COVID-19 jab by the end of September.
Community data is not available for fourth doses, which are open to anyone aged 30-plus. A new Moderna vaccine targeting Omicron was released early this month as a booster.
