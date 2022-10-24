The Courier

COVID-19 vaccine in Ballarat: Grampians Health to close jab clinic

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
October 24 2022 - 6:30am
Grampians Health COVID-19 jabs will end on Wednesday.

ABOUT one year after nabbing a booking for a COVID-19 jab was likened to a rush for rock concert tickets, Grampians Health is packing away vaccines.

