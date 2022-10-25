The Courier

City Oval back on top after winning all rinks against Central Wendouree in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Tuesday pennant

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 25 2022 - 4:28am, first published 4:00am
Marg O'Meara of Central Wendouree gets ready to bowl on Tuesday against City Oval. Picture by Lachlan Bence

IF there was any doubt about City Oval's Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant chances, it has been put to bed in spectacular fashion after winning every rink in a dominant performance against a top-four opponent.

