IF there was any doubt about City Oval's Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant chances, it has been put to bed in spectacular fashion after winning every rink in a dominant performance against a top-four opponent.
Central Wendouree had no answer to the precision of the City Oval attack, with only one of the contests, the game between Wayne Roberts and Colin Thompson going the distance, with Roberts prevailing by just one shot.
There were big wins to both Chris Smith and Ian Robinson in the other games as City Oval held ran away to a 68-46 win.
Midlands picked up its third win in four match, getting the better of Webbcona in the other top half showdown.
Paul Kennedy's once again proved the difference in the contest with his 26-7 victory over Colin Young giving Midlands the necessary points to take the overall win.
Webbcona could feel hard done by though, winning both the other rinks through Sarah Braybrook, who defeated David Speechley and the squad led by Leah McArthur, which defeated Gregory Plier's team 20-15.
In other results, Creswick stepped it up for its first win of the season, winning all three rinks against Clunes and securing the full 16 points.
It was tight across the board with Alan Annear proving too strong for Mark Vorbach with a 23-16 win while Gerry Flapper also had a solid performance, defeating Alan Carnegie, 22-16. The thriller of the contest saw just a one-shot win to Beth Huntley who held off Lindsay Tucker in the final end to win 19-18.
Only one shot could separate Sebastopol and BMS, with Sebastopol holding on for a 54-53 win.
It was a case of two lop-sided results with BMS's Michael Hampson too good for Shayne Bottrell by 12 shots, but John Hofstra returned the favour with a 13-shot win. And when Ian Hedger and Jeff Ryan tied, it meant Hofstra's result was all that was needed to win the match for his club.
The final game of the round was also a thriller with Buninyong moving its way into the top four with a two-shot win over Victoria at the neutral venue of BMS.
Wayne Morgan's 22-12 win over Noel Verlinden was the key to to the 57-55 result, with Victoria winning both other rinks narrowly.
