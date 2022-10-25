MINERS Rest trainer Dan O'Sullivan has been around racing long enough to know when he sees a good one.
And it's fair to say he's got his hands on a very good one which will attempt to win the trainer's first ever group 1 this Saturday in the $2 million Victoria Derby, 2500m, at Flemington.
Three-year-old gelding Berkeley Square has taken all before him so far this season, scoring an impressive win in last Saturday's Group 2 Drummond Gold Vase at Moonee Valley over 2040m after an unlucky fourth in the Caulfield Guineas, 1600m, two weeks before.
But this weekend looms as the biggest test up against the best staying three-year-olds in the country, and up 460m on the furthest distance he has ever raced, on Australia's biggest racing day.
For O'Sullivan, who spoke to The Courier at track work this week, having a live chance has him a touch on edge.
"It's always a worry, you get them this far and then anything can happen," he said.
"You just saw a rabbit go across the track, we had Declan Bates get hurt last week because a rabbit came out in front and his horse got spooked, you just never know what's around the corner."
For O'Sullivan, he knew he was onto a good thing with Berkeley Square early.
"Number one is they have to be fast. A lot of horses can be fast for a short time, but there's not many that can sustain it over a longer distance," he said.
"They need an ability to breathe and get a lot of air between their lungs, and with this horse, he has a great lung capacity.
"People always come up with different reasons as to why a horse can run, it was Phar Lap's big heart but if you can get the whole combination of fast enough, can breathe well and there's a will to win, that's all part of it.
"One of the early days working here he did more work than he should have and it didn't bother him at all. I sort of knew there, we've got one here that's going to stay.
Berkeley Square is an Australian-bred gelding by Territories out of Bahamas.
"David Peacock who owns the horse put a group of friends into him," he said. "I trained the mother who was quite a good mare.
"This bloke actually got pretty sick as a young horse, so they spent a lot of time over there in Mill Park in Adelaide getting him right. David said to me 'I'll send you over this big fella, see if he's any good'.
Early on he was very casual, but once we started him in competitive work, (track rider) Jaylah (Kennedy) came back and said 'this bloke goes pretty good'. His recovery is always good, he eats well."
O'Sullivan said while he never wanted to get carried away about any of his horses, he felt the horse had a certain maturity.
"I remember taking him to the races and Calvin McEvoy had one and he said that his was still a big kid, but as soon we got this one to the track, he turned on, won his first start, and has just gotten better and better each time we've taking him to the races."
