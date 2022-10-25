A court has heard one of the men allegedly involved in a police pursuit that ended at Stockland Wendouree was found with a bag containing the drugs ice and Xanax.
Ballarat Magistrates Court heard that on July 14 Tristan Stringer was later taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) complaining of heart palpitations, before giving a 'no comment' interview at Ballarat Police Station.
The court heard a bag was found at the scene of his arrest, containing his wallet, 4.9g of ice and two Xanax tablets - a medication he did not have a prescription for and that is normally used to treat anxiety and panic attacks.
Magistrate Ron Saines said the pursuit involved a stolen car, stop-sticks and a police helicopter - and it ended when the car collided with a Ford Territory on a narrow road behind the shopping centre.
The court was told Stringer and another offender allegedly fled on foot, while a third person - a 23-year-old Ballarat woman - remained in the back seat. They were arrested a short time later.
The now-24-year-old appeared in court on various matters - including charges related to an earlier incident where he allegedly twice punched another man's face outside Off Ya Tree in Bridge Mall, after a dispute about a young woman.
The court was also told Stringer had also breached a corrections order.
Defence lawyer Emily Austin said her client had spent 103 days in custody and wanted to participate in Ballarat Drug Court.
Magistrate Saines said three months in custody was not enough time for a drug court to run a program and he said six-to-12 months would be more realistic.
He will remain in custody.
The court heard Stringer had been living with a brother in Violet Grove, Wendouree but later intended to live with a woman in Mena Park, a rural area west of Ballarat.
The case will return to Ballarat on November 30 for a Drug Court screening.
The Drug Court is a post-sentence hearing focused on the rehabilitation and treatment of offenders with addictions.
