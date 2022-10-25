The Courier

Stockland Wendouree collision set for Drug Court screening

By The Courier
October 25 2022 - 6:00pm
Police arresting one of two alleged offenders at Stockland Wendouree on July 14. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A court has heard one of the men allegedly involved in a police pursuit that ended at Stockland Wendouree was found with a bag containing the drugs ice and Xanax.

