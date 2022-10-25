Grampians Health staff helping flood-ravaged areas beat mosquito disease

A team of Grampians Health vaccinators will head to flood-ravaged areas in northern Victoria next week to help exhausted local healthcare staff with their COVID and Japanese encephalitis vaccine program.
Some staff who have been working in the Grampians Health Drummond Street community vaccination clinic, which closes on Wednesday, will provide "mobile, agile" support to provide vaccines in flooded Loddon-Mallee areas.
Mosquito numbers are predicted to explode as a result of the floods raising fears of a major outbreak of the mosquito-borne Japanese encephalitis in the coming months.
The Victorian government has announced $6.5 million for health protection measures, including free vaccines for people in flooded regions. A dedicated system will also be set up to monitor and control disease-carrying mosquitoes.
Grampians Public Health Unit acting operations director Lisa Oro said healthcare workers in flood-ravaged regions were exhausted after coming out of COVID and in to the stress of widespread floods impacting many of their homes.
"They are pretty busy up there and pretty tired so we are sending up a team to support them," she said.
Ballarat's community vaccination clinic has been running on minimum staff in recent months as demand for COVID vaccines has fallen.
Although the clinic will be closed, the Grampians Public Health Unit will still run outreach clinics for vulnerable groups in the community including those accessing disability services, aged care and at-risk housing across the Grampians region.
"We are returning to business as usual but will continue outreach and pop-up clinics until early December," she said.
Anyone needing vaccines should now contact UFS COVID Vaccination Clinic or their general practitioner.
The Drummond Street clinic opened on January 24, following the closure of the mass vaccination hub at the Mercure, and has delivered 7177 vaccines since.
It delivered 219 vaccines - its highest number in a day - on July 12 during its busiest week (July 11 to 17) when 988 vaccines were provided. In July a total of 2214 vaccines were given.
Ms Oro praised Ballarat residents for their willingness to get vaccinated to help protect themselves and the community against COVID.
"In comparison to other regions, Ballarat has always had a really positive response to vaccines across our region," she said.
But the battle against the pandemic is not yet over, with staff keen to ensure as many people as possible are fully protected.
"Certainly in the healthcare industry everyone is still very aware of COVID and supportive of controls. In our aged care facilities we are making sure as we head into Christmas that everyone has had a fourth dose especially as we start to mingle with Christmas breakups and the holiday period. We really encourage people to come forward for a fourth dose," she said.
