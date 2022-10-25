The Courier

Grampians Health staff helping flood-ravaged areas beat mosquito disease

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 25 2022 - 5:00pm
People living in flooded areas of northern Victoria will be eligible for a vaccination against Japanese encephalitis. Shutterstock image

A team of Grampians Health vaccinators will head to flood-ravaged areas in northern Victoria next week to help exhausted local healthcare staff with their COVID and Japanese encephalitis vaccine program.

