The Courier
Council

Microsoft says no data compromised as Fed Uni, City of Ballarat named in huge leak of information

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
October 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's data has been exposed to the public after Microsoft misconfigured a data storage bucket, allowing access to the information of more than 150,000 companies.

The City of Ballarat and Federation University are among 65,000 entities whose private user information has been made public because of a configuration error within Microsoft, in yet another breach of data privacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.