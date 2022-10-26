While the prevalence of potholes is only bound to rise in the coming months, a Ballarat-based engineer is hoping his research into pavement maintenance will stress "now" is the time to act for better roads.
Federation University civil engineering lecturer Dr Amin Soltani, who has been working on a branch of study focusing on more "green alternatives" to remedy potholes for the past five years, said an overhaul in road construction methods is desperately needed.
"It's a long process, the sooner we begin, the better," he said.
"It's not just one person who can solve all the problems, there's a bunch of people who need to come together and come to the same conclusion to basically make it happen.
"We need to start now, plan now, collect data, these are time-consuming processes so that in five years' time, in 10 years' time our roads begin to basically perform the way we want them to perform."
Dr Soltani has put forth three solutions which could aid in alleviating the stress roads will endure during Ballarat's forecasted wet summer.
His first solution aims to tackle potholes at its source which begins at the soil "subgrade".
"One of the main impacts of the flood is on the soil, the subgrade, as we like to call it," Dr Soltani said.
"The subgrade of the pavement, which is the soil pavement lies on it becomes oversaturated (during flooding) and the soil loses its mechanical integrity and therefore you will have potholes and the washing of the soil and therefore receding of the pavement."
To combat pavement "receding" and denaturing of the soil subgrade, Dr Soltani said more research into polymer technology is required.
"We need to begin looking into polymer technology and basically have that alongside cement and lime to create even more stronger soils," he said.
"We do have a lot of polymer agents that I've been doing research on, which are able to actually make the soil water resistant, so soil will be able to handle more water before it actually fails.
"But of course, this needs a lot of research, because the knowledge that we have about this type of soil stabilisation technique is still fairly limited and there's only a handful of researchers, including myself, who are actually doing research on this."
IN OTHER NEWS:
His second solution, which has already been enforced by the City of Melbourne through water sensitive urban design, a scheme aimed at preventing detrimental stormwater flow, is permeable pavements.
"Permeable pavements, it's basically a pavement which has a porous structure and therefore the water is allowed to actually infiltrate into the ground," Dr Soltani said.
"So traditional pavements are completely impervious, meaning that water will just stay on the ground.
"So we do have porous asphalt; these are permeable pavements but these traditional permeable pavements lack flexibility, they easily crack under stress. So they're limited to really small scale projects."
In 2019 as part of a University of Melbourne honorary fellow, Dr Soltani completed a research project utilising a new form of permeable pavement.
He said the project was promising having seen success in a trial in South Australia.
"We developed a new permeable pavement system which used recycled tyres and crushed aggregate and a polymer agent and it was completely flexible, completely sustainable because it used waste materials and we even tested it in Adelaide in a car park and it performed excellent," Dr Soltani said.
"It was the largest project of its kind and it could handle up to 150 to 300 millimeters of rainfall.
"So imagine if we can have our driveways and sidewalks covered with this permeable pavement, we can mitigate a large amount of the stormwater as a result of flooding, and it will be a big contribution to mitigating the risks associated with flooding."
However, while he said permeable pavement would not prevent the destruction floods caused to roads, more investment by government jurisdictions was needed into the innovative technology.
"City councils should begin investing in permeable pavements, they should invest in new permeable pavement technologies, which are completely durable, resistant and have high performance," Dr Soltani said.
His third solution included a transition from more traditional flexible pavements to more rigid pavements.
"Rigid pavements are generally speaking way more better than flexible pavements when it comes to dealing with floods," Dr Soltani said.
"So a rigid pavement would basically be a concrete slab, for the most part. flexible pavements, however, would be your traditional asphalt based system. So, probably in areas where flooding events are really common or we do have knowledge that flooding would be a risk, we can opt to use rigid pavements."
However, he acknowledged the challenges in switching from flexible pavements to rigid pavements, including most notably, costs.
"City council road authorities try to avoid rigid pavements as much as they can, because again, it's difficult to lay, it's way more expensive and it needs a lot of resources. So not all road authorities and city councils would have access to such resources to actually use a rigid pavement for a relatively large area.
"But we can at least have these rigid pavements in areas where they're really at risk to floods to at least mitigate some of the aftermath of the flooding events."
Dr Soltani said he plans to present his findings to a smaller regional Victorian council in the near future first before putting them forth to the City of Ballarat.
More than 300 bridges, culverts and other pieces of infrastructure will undergo major structural assessments as part of the $165 million Andrews Labor Government's emergency road repair program to get roads re-opened and keep communities connected in the wake of floods, which have affected much of regional Victoria.
"From dinghies through to drone-mounted cameras, our hardworking crews are using everything at our disposal to get flood damaged roads re-opened as soon as possible," minister for roads and road safety Ben Carroll said.
"While we know there's longer-term repairs to come, our emergency road repair blitz is ensuring that the communities hit hardest by these floods remain connected to vital supplies and services."
City of Ballarat residents will now have another avenue to report potholes through Snap Send Solve, a third-party app used by local governments and major service providers, such as Telstra and Central Highlands Water, across Australia and New Zealand.
Snap Send Solve allows community members reporting an issue to take up to five photographs and provide the GPS location of the problem.
The application is free and can been downloaded via the App Store and Google Play.
Reporting road issues to the City of Ballarat via the current methods will still be available, including calling customer experience on 5320 5500 and via the council's website.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.