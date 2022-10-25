Ballarat's athletics community will farewell Brian Howlett, one of their most well-respected members, at a memorial service on Wednesday after his death last week.
Mr Howlett, a life member of the Ballarat YCW for 41 years, died at Nazareth House last Thursday, where was living since the middle of last year.
Mr Howlett is being remembered for his dedication to Ballarat's athletics community and his efforts as a runner with the club.
He started running with the Ballarat YCW in 1957 and competed in both cross-country and track and field, and was best known for his involvement around the club and his eagerness to help out wherever it was needed.
He served on the Ballarat Regional Centre Board, as well as a timekeeper for Ballarat cross-country events for almost 45 years. He was also a timekeeper and finish judge during track season.
Mr Howlett helped with the co-ordination of both the club's junior cross-country program and Friday night junior competition from the 1960s until 2019, and was appointed as junior coordinator on the committee in 1974 where he stayed for 45 years.
He received a life membership at Ballarat YCW in 1981, a President's Service Award in 2001, and a lifetime service award and a life membership of the Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre in 2016.
Members of Ballarat's athletics community left messages of support on social media after the news of Mr Howlett's passing.
"Very fond memories of this selfless and hardworking man. We are all better for having known you Brian." one comment said.
"Great memories of a kind, gentle and dedicated YCW Club member. Always a warm and welcoming smile and kind word to everyone he met. RIP Brian." said another.
Mr Howlett's funeral will be held on Wednesday at Our Lady Help of Christian church in Wendouree at 1.30pm.
