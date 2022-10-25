The Courier

Ballarat athletics community pays tribute to Brian Howlett

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
October 25 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Howlett

Ballarat's athletics community will farewell Brian Howlett, one of their most well-respected members, at a memorial service on Wednesday after his death last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.