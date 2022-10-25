Ballarat's top traffic cop is begging drivers to slow down on potholed roads to avoid damage to bitumen, cars and potential loss of life.
Senior Sergeant Liam Gardner said even where there were speed signs at roadworks, driving to the conditions sometimes meant going slower than the recommended speed on temporary road signs.
"We've been getting reports of cars and trucks driving all over the road, but we know that sometimes it's just drivers avoiding potholes," the Ballarat Road Policing Advisor said.
"If you just slow down generally. You can increase any margin for error.
"Also check your tyres for plenty of tread. That's important in wet weather."
He said while swerving was not encouraged, he did not know of any local cases where drivers had been issued tickets or charged for trying to avoid holes in the road.
"The other thing to remember is that when water is over a road, you may not be able to see the poor surface you're driving over," Senior Sergeant Gardner said.
"There are plenty of cases where people did not know how bad the road was until the water receded.
"If you're on a road surface you can't really see, you may end up stuck in a large hole."
He gave Ballarat-Carngham Road as an example.
Police are also warning people to be wary of water on roads - especially after a sudden downpour, when authorities have not had time to put out warning signs or close roads.
"Rivers can come as fast as they go," he said.
"Some of the roadworks around Ballarat are also areas of concern - with a lot of work happening there for an extended period of time.
"Weather is hampering efforts to get it done."
Meanwhile, residents east of Ballarat have been taking matters into their own hands, decorating potholes with fluorescent paint to make them more visible to drivers at night.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
