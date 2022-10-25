Funding election promises seems to be the priority in a no-surprises October federal budget from the new Albanese government, so previously-announced projects should be up and running soon in Ballarat.
That includes rebuilding the Sebastopol Senior Citizens Club, and several upgrades to ovals and reserves across the district.
Elsewhere, the federal government committed $10 million for a business case to upgrade the Western Freeway between Melton and Caroline Springs.
The budget focused on cost-of-living support, with measures for cheaper childcare and increasing wages for low-income workers.
There is also $20 billion for "modernising the electricity grid" through low-cost finance, with 10,000 kilometres of new transmission lines promised - while the government will reform the much-criticised regulatory investment test for transmission, it will also gain the power to "designate projects as 'Nationally Significant Transmission Projects' to overcome barriers to the delivery of transmission projects".
Here in Ballarat, where many industries are straining from workforce shortages, city leaders have welcomed the changes to childcare, and increasing skilled migration levels.
The federal government will up migration levels by 35,000 to 195,000 per year, and a quarter of places will be for regional areas.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
In the short-term, these two measures could help with the worker shortages, Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said.
"The most significant is increased access and reduced cost in childcare - if you're in a low unemployment situation, to give people the opportunity to increase their workforce participation is a very quick and easy way to help address some of the shortages, and childcare goes a long way to achieving that," he said.
"More significant than permanent migration, there's an investment in skills, it's pleasing to see the investment in TAFE, secondary schools, and universities, that's how we'll address shortages in the long-term."
There are also measures to help build 10,000 new affordable houses, which Mr Poulton said a proportion must be built in regional cities like Ballarat.
"The increased spend in housing has to help regional areas to accommodate that workforce need, and importantly, support the vulnerable in our community and those impacted most by housing shortage," he said.
"When I think about those impacted most, it's the vulnerable, but also those frontline workers and those looking for rentals who can't access housing, so the increased investment in housing should see an increased diversification in housing stock, which will address the shortage we have."
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said it was not a surprise to see there were no big infrastructure wins - the biggest investments in specific Victorian projects were for Melbourne's Suburban Rail Loop and a road in Barwon Heads - but there is an opportunity for the city to capitalise on the budget's renewable energy focus.
"We have an opportunity with the new government working hard to improve Australia's environmental credentials, to really position Ballarat and our region as a sustainability leader, that's a particular area of focus for us," he said.
"We're a city that's fortunate to have a good mix of urban and rural living, we've got land around us, and together with our neighbouring shires we've got an opportunity to really tap into the sustainability economy."
Regional grants programs have been refreshed, with the new government scrapping the old government's system, but Cr Moloney said he hoped it lead to a "fairer distribution" of funds.
"You need to have a solid business case behind (big council projects)," he said.
"We didn't think there'd be anything in this budget, they've been clear it's a budget just for election promises, but heading into May it'll be a focus."
As well as $1 billion for regional grants in the new system, another $250 million has been added to the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
Ballarat MP Catherine King, who is also federal infrastructure and regional development minister, said in a statement the road funding will help improve safety.
"You don't have to drive far to know that investment in regional roads is desperately needed," she said.
"This investment will support councils, like Golden Plains Shire Council, Hepburn Shire Council and the City of Ballarat to deliver vital road works across our region."
The opposition's Senator Sarah Henderson said in a statement the government had "no credible plan to combat the cost of living pain", and attacked the lack of infrastructure funding for Ballarat.
"Ms King's decision to provide no new infrastructure funding for the Ballarat electorate whilst delivering a whopping $2.2 billion for Daniel Andrews' disastrous suburban rail loop in Melbourne - nearly 90 per cent of Labor's infrastructure spend in Victoria - is a pork barrelling disgrace," she said.
"This is a high taxing, high spending Budget which fails Australian families and betrays regional communities."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.