Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation will hold their first ever art show

By Malvika Hemanth
October 26 2022 - 12:30am
Wadawurrung traditional owner and artist Jenna Oldaker has four pieces on display as part of the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation's first ever art show. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

More than 50 pieces of artwork from more than 20 Aboriginal artists will be showcased as part of the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation's first ever art exhibition on Thursday.

