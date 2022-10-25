The Gothic-style Ballarat fernery could soon be filled with plants, with a new entrance, following an application to Heritage Victoria.
Tenders went out last week from council for landscaping works, which will include new bitumen paths in the shape of ferns with cobbled bluestone edging, and dozens of new plantings in the Gothic-style building in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
The fernery building was completed in 2021, amid concerns finishing the entrance first would make it harder to build future stages around the existing 1950s structure.
The tenders, which close November 9, call for landscaping works at the Wendouree Parade entrance, forecourt, and inside the building.
Tender documents show new paths within the building, with plants at several levels, including hanging from the ceiling and from bluestone pillars in a "sculptural grotto".
The new plants would include tree fern and cordylines throughout the building and outside, and all heritage features, including the Claxton Memorial and water lily pond, will be retained.
The documents also show some "screens" on the walls would be removed and "relocated" to other sides of the building.
"All of these changes (to the walls) must be made whilst ensuring the structural integrity of the building is maintained," the documents state.
"It is acknowledged that interface with the 1950s structure will be complex, given the poor condition of the structure and landscaping - with this to be resolved on site in consultation with (council). It is expected that the interface is safe, neat and tidy with some (leniency) to be shown in regards to other details in this area."
Works are expected to be completed by February 2023.
