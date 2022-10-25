The Courier

Ballarat fernery: Plans revealed for next stage of the project

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated October 25 2022 - 9:24pm, first published 9:00pm
Terry O'Brien, President of the Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens who have donated $200,000 to the City of Ballarat for the fernery project.
A sneak peek at the plans for the fernery's new forecourt.

The Gothic-style Ballarat fernery could soon be filled with plants, with a new entrance, following an application to Heritage Victoria.

