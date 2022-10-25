St Patrick's College is mourning the passing of Brother Douglas Evin Zoch.
Brother Zoch was the college's longest-serving Christain Brother, commencing his teaching career in 1976.
He taught year seven social studies, Mathematics, and Christian Doctrine.
Brother Zoch was also well-known for his roles outside of the classroom, with roles including including Master-in Charge of the Sports Room, Dormitory Master, Junior School Co-ordinator, Cadet Master, Boarding House Master, Boat House Manager, Property and Building Maintenance, and Grounds Person.
In a post to social media, the college said Brother Zoch had a huge impact on the community.
"He was often acknowledged and appreciated for his untiring assistance at College Sports events and fetes," the post said.
"His dedication to St Patrick's College is fondly remembered by staff and students over a long 40-year history."
