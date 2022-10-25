The Courier

St Patrick's College's longest-serving Christain Brother remembered

By The Courier
October 25 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brother Douglas Evin Zoch. Picture supplied by St Patrick's College Ballarat.

St Patrick's College is mourning the passing of Brother Douglas Evin Zoch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.