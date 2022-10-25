The Courier

Ballarat ring road crash between a sedan and truck.

Updated October 26 2022 - 5:21am, first published October 25 2022 - 10:48pm
A small red sedan with no number plates collided with a semi trailer outside McCains Foods in Ring Road Mitchell Park. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

UPDATED 4pm: Police have been told the driver of the red sedan fled the scene on foot.

